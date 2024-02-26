Josh Hartnett Reveals He and Tamsin Egerton Privately Welcomed Baby No. 4

Josh Hartnett shared he and wife Tamsin Egerton are parents to four children during his rare red carpet appearance at the 2024 SAG Awards Feb. 24.

Josh Hartnett is celebrating lucky number slevin four. 

The Oppenheimer star shared that he and his wife Tamsin Egerton privately welcomed their fourth child during a red carpet appearance at the 2024 SAG Awards on Feb. 24. The happy news was shared during an interview on the carpet in which the actor was asked whether he'd seen anything about the "Josh Hartnett Renaissance" trending on social media. 

"I have not," he confessed to Gold Derby. "I have four kids, I live in the countryside. I'm busy either working or taking care of them, but thank you. That's really kind."

During the award show, Josh also reflected on his experience working on the Christopher Nolan-led movie, whose cast ended up taking the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

"Being in the film with these other actors and just Chris deciding to choose me to play this role was the winning goal," he exclusively told Live From E!: SAG Awards host Laverne Cox. "We had a fun time making the film and then for it to be so phenomenally received and to have it be nominated by our peers for acting categories, across the board, is great."

His SAG Awards appearance marks a rare one for the 40 Days and 40 Nights actor, who largely left mainstream Hollywood and life in Los Angeles behind more than a decade ago. These days—in addition to filming an occasional project such as Oppenheimer and attending the rare award show—Josh has been living in England with Tamsin and their children.

The Black Mirror actor and Tamsin—who tied the knot in 2021 after meeting on the set of The Lovers years earlier—welcomed their first child in 2015, a daughter, and their second two years later. Then in 2021, Josh confirmed in an interview that the couple had welcomed their third child at the end of 2019. 

Joe Maher/WireImage

"The thing I am most proud of," he told Mr. Porter, "is that I'm a father of three and I have a good relationship with my partner and a great family life. And I'm still able to do good work and, as I've got older, the characters have become more interesting."

After coming to international fame in 2001's Pearl Harbor, Josh worked on a number of projects before taking a step back from mainstream projects, including turning down the titular role in 2006's Superman Returns and the opportunity to play Bruce Wayne in the Dark Knight trilogy. 

It's a decision Josh stands by even decades later.

"The biggest thing for me is that I really enjoy making films, but the industry itself was overwhelming for a 21-year-old kid," he told Australian TV show The Project in 2021. "There were paparazzi around every corner, you couldn't really go anywhere without being sort of harassed. And I decided I didn't need that in my life, and I was able to still make films and live outside of it."

To see Josh and more stars at the 2024 SAG Awards, keep reading…

