Josh Hartnett Reveals He and Tamsin Egerton Privately Welcomed Baby No. 4

Josh Hartnett is celebrating lucky number slevin four.

The Oppenheimer star shared that he and his wife Tamsin Egerton privately welcomed their fourth child during a red carpet appearance at the 2024 SAG Awards on Feb. 24. The happy news was shared during an interview on the carpet in which the actor was asked whether he'd seen anything about the "Josh Hartnett Renaissance" trending on social media.

"I have not," he confessed to Gold Derby. "I have four kids, I live in the countryside. I'm busy either working or taking care of them, but thank you. That's really kind."

During the award show, Josh also reflected on his experience working on the Christopher Nolan-led movie, whose cast ended up taking the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

"Being in the film with these other actors and just Chris deciding to choose me to play this role was the winning goal," he exclusively told Live From E!: SAG Awards host Laverne Cox. "We had a fun time making the film and then for it to be so phenomenally received and to have it be nominated by our peers for acting categories, across the board, is great."