What The Bachelor's Joey Graziadei Wants Fans to Know Ahead of Emotional Season Finale

Will Joey Graziadei's Bachelor journey have a rosy ending?
That's the question all of Bachelor Nation wants answered as the season 28 finale approaches. And although ABC has been teasing an "unprecedented, shocking" conclusion—filled with lots of tears—the 28-year-old lead is remaining tight-lipped about the history-making episode.
"It's hard that I can't explain what exactly that ending is," Joey told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "But I do think it's great to see that people are invested in it, people do want to know what the ending is going to be and hopefully they'll stay for the whole process to figure out what exactly it is."
As for how he's bracing fans ahead of the finale? "I think all I'm trying to do, as you see, is just be honest about my emotions," he noted. "And I think you will understand what it is when it gets to that point. I hope it's shown, I hope people get to see where those emotions come from and we'll see how it all looks."
The tennis instructor, who was the runner-up on Charity Lawson's season of The Bachelorette in 2023, has made headlines in recent months for storylines on and off the screen. That includes, of course, him mistaking a photo of Gypsy Rose Blanchard for the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
"I think I have no right to live that one down," he said of the mishap. "That was an honest mistake but I will take that all day. Definitely knew that the Supreme Court Justice was not that same person but the names got switched in my head."
"So, I knew who Gypsy Rose was," Joey clarified of the 32-year-old, who was recently released from prison after serving time for her mom's murder. "I just didn't know what her name was. And that is a mistake on my end."
It's safe to say Joey is learning a lot of lessons during his time as the Bachelor. And you can watch his journey continue when The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and streaming on Hulu.
