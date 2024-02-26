What The Bachelor's Joey Graziadei Wants Fans to Know Ahead of Emotional Season Finale

Watch : The Bachelor’s Joey Graziadei Teases Emotional Season Finale

Will Joey Graziadei's Bachelor journey have a rosy ending?

That's the question all of Bachelor Nation wants answered as the season 28 finale approaches. And although ABC has been teasing an "unprecedented, shocking" conclusion—filled with lots of tears—the 28-year-old lead is remaining tight-lipped about the history-making episode.

"It's hard that I can't explain what exactly that ending is," Joey told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "But I do think it's great to see that people are invested in it, people do want to know what the ending is going to be and hopefully they'll stay for the whole process to figure out what exactly it is."

As for how he's bracing fans ahead of the finale? "I think all I'm trying to do, as you see, is just be honest about my emotions," he noted. "And I think you will understand what it is when it gets to that point. I hope it's shown, I hope people get to see where those emotions come from and we'll see how it all looks."