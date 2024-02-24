Bachelor Nation’s Jared Haibon and Pregnant Ashley Iaconetti Reveal Sex of Baby No. 2

Bachelor Nation’s Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon shared the sex of their second baby, one month after announcing her pregnancy.

Feb 24, 2024
Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti aren't just adding another baby to their family—they're adding another boy. 

After announcing the Bachelor alum's pregnancy in January, the couple revealed their son Dawson Dimitri Brady Haibon, 2, will soon be a brother. 

"The idea that we're gonna have two boys is gonna be a lot of fun," Jared said during a Feb. 23 Amazon Live. "I'm very excited for the times where Dawson has a Little League game at 9, and then the other one has a game at 11, and we gotta get Dawson to karate while the other one has baseball."

And while the former Bachelorette contestant was hopeful both of his boys will "love sports," Ashley confessed to having some worries about the future sibling dynamic. 

"We are a little concerned that [Dawson] will be having some jealousy issues," the 35-year-old explained. "He's been incredibly clingy lately."

But primarily, Ashley and Jared—who got married in 2019 after meeting on the set of Bachelor in Paradise four years earlier—are super excited about having another little one in the house and have even shared a few of the names they've been kicking around. 

"Ashley was thinking about Dominic," Jared, 35, revealed. "Her dad's name is Dominic. I do like that name."

After nixing monikers like Ethan and Tom, Ashley later shared another possible contender, adding, "Logan is the one that we can actually agree on."

Still, the couple said fans will have to wait and see what they actually pick, as Ashley noted her sister "dated a Logan and said that I'm never allowed to name my kid Logan."

Keep reading for more adorable babies from the Bachelor Nation family.

Nick Viall/Instagram

Nick Viall & Natalie Joy

The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelor alum received his best rose yet when his fianceé gave birth to their daughter River Rose Viall Feb. 2.

Sharing a series of sweet images of their baby girl, the couple wrote, "The best part of life starts now."

Instagram / Amanda Stanton

Amanda Stanton & Michael Fogel

The Bachelor season 20 alum, who won season three of Bachelor in Paradise and also competed on the following season of the spinoff in 2017, welcomed her first baby, Rosie, with her husband Jan. 24, 2024. This is her third daughter, as she is also a mom to Kinsley and Charlie from a previous marriage.

Instagram

Astrid Loch & Kevin Wendt

The Bachelor in Paradise alums welcomed son Nash Lochland Wendt just before Thanksgiving in Canada. The little one joins brother August.


"Happy Thanksgiving from our now family of 4," Kevin wrote on Instagram Oct. 8. "Everyone meet our son Nash Lochland Wendt 10.7.23. Astrid and baby boy are doing great and ready to come home today. Our new favourite moment in life was watching August meet Nash, smiling the whole time and kissing his new baby brother."

Instagram/Becca Kufrin

Becca Kufrin & Thomas Jacobs

The Bachelor in Paradise couple found paradise in parenthood when they welcomed son Benson Lee Jacobs Kufrin on Sept. 21, 2023.

Instagram/Tia Booth

Tia Booth & Taylor Mock

Nearly eight months after getting engaged at The Bachelor Live On Stage show, the couple welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Tatum Booth Mock, on Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:13 a.m.

Instagram/Vanessa Grimaldi

Vanessa Grimaldi &  Joshua Wolfe

What a gift! The former Bachelor contestant gave birth to son Winston on her 35th birthday on Sept. 29, 2022.

Instagram
Raven Gates & Adam Gottschalk

We're not calling it the most dramatic birth story ever, but "in a wild turn of events," shared the finalist from Nick Viall's season, after 90 minutes of pushing, she and her husband of nine months welcomed their honeymoon baby in an emergency C-section Jan. 18, 2022. "What was life before him???" the Arkansas native pondered of 8-pound, 6-ounce Gates Zev Gottschalk. "I can't recall."

But she is certain she and her Bachelor in Paradise love match aren't done building their family. "We'd like two or three," she told Us Weekly. "But Adam has said, you know, we'll see how I do with two and then go from there."

Instagram/Jared Haibon

Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon

The Bachelor in Paradise fan-favorites welcomed son Dawsonnamed after Leonardo DiCaprio's Titanic character—in January 2022.

Instagram/Courtney Robertson

Courtney Robertson & Humberto Preciado

Is this winning? Seventeen months after the Bachelor season 16 victor gave birth to her first child, son Joaquin, in June 2020, she and her husband set an extra seat at their Thanksgiving table for the early arrival of daughter Paloma.

A "small, but mighty" 4 pounds, 15 ounces, their newest addition "is the sweetest girl in the whole-wide-world," she raved on Instagram at the time. "Her smile lights up our days & warms my little mama heart."

Instagram
Astrid Loch & Kevin Wendt

Consider Nov. 20, 2021 arrival August the couple's final rose at the end of a long journey. Referencing their cycles of intrauterine insemination and IVF—one of which resulted in an ectopic pregnancy—the Canadian-bred firefighter raved of his bride-to-be, "She is my absolute hero for everything she went through the last 2 days in the hospital, and the last 2 years doing everything it took to get this perfect munchkin."

Their plans for a family actually dated back to some early conversations on 2018's Bachelor in Paradise, she shared on Instagram, and yet "even in my wildest dreams I couldn't have imagined how amazing this would all feel."

Instagram/Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham

Having raced into the world of parenting—welcoming daughter Alessi four months after their January 2019 vows and her little brother and sister in June 2021—the retired driver is ready to pump the brakes. 

"I think we're so happy because we have our boy, we have the two girls," the season 22 lead said in 2022 of twins Senna and Lux completing their family. "And I'm already 40, guys. I can't be having kids any later than this in life. I want to be like an active dad. So, I think three is OK."

Instagram/Lauren Bushnell Lane

Lauren Bushnell & Chris Lane

"Big, Big Plans", they said? On June 8, 2021, Bachelor season 20 final rose recipient and her country singer husband invited all nine pounds of Dutton Walker Lane onto the ranch. 

The couple had another run around the rodeo on Oct. 16, 2022, when they welcomed son Baker Weston Lane.

Instagram
Krystal Nielson & Miles Bowles

Years after failing to collect a rose in week six of Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Bachelor season, the health coach grew her own little flower, giving birth to daughter Andara Rose Bowles Mar. 31, 2021 less than a year into her new romance with the San Diego-based entrepreneur. 

Though she admitted on pal Scheana Shay's podcast it was "scary" to learn she was pregnant "so soon in a relationship" and while still wed to Bachelor in Paradise love match Chris Randone, she "just knew this was an incredible lesson for me to grow, to lean into love, to have faith in myself and Miles and my future and know that God gives us only what we can handle."

Instagram
Lesley Murphy & Alex Kavanagh

The cutest little stowaway you ever did see. On Feb. 12, 2021, The Road Les Traveled creator and her fiancé invited daughter Nora Blanche Kavanagh along for the ride and she's already proven herself to be a natural adventurer. 

"Someone told me not too long ago that traveling with a baby isn't a vacation," The Bachelor and The Bachelor Winter Games alum admitted. "It's a trip. A change of scenery. A relocation of parenting. I feel this in my bones." And yet following jaunts to Hawaii, Miami, New York and Kavanagh's native Australia, "I wouldn't trade a thing if it means I get to show this girl the world."

Instagram
Jade Roper & Tanner Tolbert

Three's a crowd? Hardly. Since youngest Reed joined the mix in November 2020, the Bachelor in Paradise OG sweethearts have strongly considered rounding out their family with a fourth.

Tolbert told People he's "10 percent open to the idea," but his bride's baby fever burns much stronger.

Agreed the mom of Emmy and Brooks, "Four would be a great number. They'd have the buddy system! There's just something special about the mother-child bond and I just love it."

