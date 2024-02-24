Bachelor Nation’s Jared Haibon and Pregnant Ashley Iaconetti Reveal Sex of Baby No. 2

Watch : Bachelor Nation’s Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Expecting Baby No. 2!

Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti aren't just adding another baby to their family—they're adding another boy.

After announcing the Bachelor alum's pregnancy in January, the couple revealed their son Dawson Dimitri Brady Haibon, 2, will soon be a brother.

"The idea that we're gonna have two boys is gonna be a lot of fun," Jared said during a Feb. 23 Amazon Live. "I'm very excited for the times where Dawson has a Little League game at 9, and then the other one has a game at 11, and we gotta get Dawson to karate while the other one has baseball."

And while the former Bachelorette contestant was hopeful both of his boys will "love sports," Ashley confessed to having some worries about the future sibling dynamic.

"We are a little concerned that [Dawson] will be having some jealousy issues," the 35-year-old explained. "He's been incredibly clingy lately."

But primarily, Ashley and Jared—who got married in 2019 after meeting on the set of Bachelor in Paradise four years earlier—are super excited about having another little one in the house and have even shared a few of the names they've been kicking around.