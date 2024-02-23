RHOA's Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia Break Up After 15 Months of Marriage

Watch : RHOA Alum Porsha Williams Marries Simon Guobadia

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia's relationship is no longer so peachy.

After all, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star filed for divorce after 15 months of marriage, according to legal docs obtained by People.

Porsha, 42, and Simon, 59, actually first met on the Bravo reality series when the Nigerian-born businessman was still married to her former costar Falynn Guobadia. However, the two split up in April 2021—the same month Porsha and Simon started dating.

A month late, the couple announced their engagement with Porsha explaining at the time, "Yes we are crazy in love. I know it's fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night."

"He makes me so happy," the reality star, who documented their romance on their 2021 Bravo spinoff Porsha's Family Matters, added, "and, to me, that is what matters most."