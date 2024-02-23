RHOA's Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia Break Up After 15 Months of Marriage

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia's relationship is no longer so peachy.
After all, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star filed for divorce after 15 months of marriage, according to legal docs obtained by People.
Porsha, 42, and Simon, 59, actually first met on the Bravo reality series when the Nigerian-born businessman was still married to her former costar Falynn Guobadia. However, the two split up in April 2021—the same month Porsha and Simon started dating.
A month late, the couple announced their engagement with Porsha explaining at the time, "Yes we are crazy in love. I know it's fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night."
"He makes me so happy," the reality star, who documented their romance on their 2021 Bravo spinoff Porsha's Family Matters, added, "and, to me, that is what matters most."
The two officially tied the knot in November 2022 during a Nigerian native law and custom ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta (complete with traditional Benin attire and singers and dancers).
The following day, the newlyweds exchanged vows again in a second, more traditional American ceremony inside an Atlanta Methodist church. Among the 350 guests were Porsha's past Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss and Kim Zolciak-Biermann.
News of Porsha's divorce comes on the heels of the recent exciting announcement that she's making her highly anticipated return to RHOA for the Bravo series' forthcoming 16th season.
"I'm looking forward to being back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta," the mom of daughter Pilar, 4 (from a previous relationship), said in a statement Feb. 13, "and showing the world my new world!"
