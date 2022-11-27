Porsha Williams & Simon Guobadia Marry in Second Wedding in Front of Real Housewives Co-Stars

Watch : RHOA Alum Porsha Williams Marries Simon Guobadia

Another mazel!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia exchanged vows again in a second wedding in Atlanta Nov. 26, one day after they married for the first time in the city, her hometown.

Whereas last time, the Bravo star and her husband, an entrepreneur from Nigeria, tied the knot in a Nigerian native law and custom ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta (complete with traditional Benin attire and singers and dancers), this time, they wed in an American ceremony inside a Methodist church in the city, People reported, adding that this time, they exchanged wedding bands at the altar.

"Thank you to my HUSBAND @iamsimonguobadia for our magical Fairytale Wedding!" Porsha wrote on her Instagram Nov. 27. "I will love you now and forverrrrrrr! Till death and even then we will never part lol #WedidItAgain."

Per People, about 350 people attended the second wedding—about 100 more than the first, including Porsha's past Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars Cynthia Bailey, Monyetta Shaw, Kandi Burruss and Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

"Congratulations again @iamsimonguobadia & @porsha4real," Monyetta wrote on Porsha's Instagram post. "Everything was so beautiful!!"

Cynthia wrote on her Instagram Story, "Congratulations @porsha4real & Simon!"