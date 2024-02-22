Kim Kardashian Celebrates North West’s Music Milestone After She Debuts Rap Name

Kim Kardashian is real proud of her baby.
The Kardashians star recently shared her excitement for her eldest daughter, North West, achieving an entry on the Billboard Hot 100 list for her collaboration on her dad Kanye West's Vultures track, "Talking."
In fact, Kim shared news of the feat on her Instagram Story on Feb. 21, writing, "My baby!!!" over an announcement of the news shared on X, formerly Twitter.
At just 10 years old, North's entry into the Hot 100 list has her among the youngest to chart according to Billboard. However, Blue Ivy Carter still has her beat by a few years after charting for her feature on "Brown Skin Girl" with Beyoncé in 2019 at just 7 years old, as well as her coos appearing on her father Jay-Z's track "Glory" in 2012, shortly after she was born—which gave her the official title of the youngest ever to be billed on the Billboard charts.
Still, North is certainly on track to make waves in the music industry. In fact, the 10-year-old—who is the older sibling to brother Saint, 8, sister Chicago, 6, and brother Psalm, 4—even debuted her new rap name, "Miss Westie," on the track which also features Ty Dolla $ign.
And North is also taking after her dad on stage. She's appeared at several of her father's Vultures listening events—including a December show in Miami, and in Chicago earlier this month.
While North may be pursuing a music career for now, she's not putting herself in a box. In fact, she has said that she wants to someday own both of her parents' fashion companies, SKIMS and Yeezy and has also expressed interest in being a fashion critic.
And North even has more goals to reach by the time she becomes a teenager.
"I'm going to do art on the side," she told i-D in a November profile. "When I'm, like, 13, I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive. So a rapper, a basketball player, and I'm going to make artwork that I sell."
But for now, Miss Westie just wants to be your bestie.