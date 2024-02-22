Kim Kardashian Celebrates North West’s Music Milestone After She Debuts Rap Name

North West’s feature on her dad Kanye West’s new album Vultures earned her a spot on the Billboard charts, and her mom Kim Kardashian was quick to celebrate the moment on Instagram.

By Olivia Evans Feb 22, 2024 5:17 PMTags
Kim KardashianKanye WestCelebritiesNorth West
Watch: Kim Kardashian Celebrates North West's Music Milestone

Kim Kardashian is real proud of her baby. 

The Kardashians star recently shared her excitement for her eldest daughter, North West, achieving an entry on the Billboard Hot 100 list for her collaboration on her dad Kanye West's Vultures track, "Talking."

In fact, Kim shared news of the feat on her Instagram Story on Feb. 21, writing, "My baby!!!" over an announcement of the news shared on X, formerly Twitter.  

At just 10 years old, North's entry into the Hot 100 list has her among the youngest to chart according to Billboard. However, Blue Ivy Carter still has her beat by a few years after charting for her feature on "Brown Skin Girl" with Beyoncé in 2019 at just 7 years old, as well as her coos appearing on her father Jay-Z's track "Glory" in 2012, shortly after she was born—which gave her the official title of the youngest ever to be billed on the Billboard charts. 

photos
North West's Sassiest Moments on Social Media

Still, North is certainly on track to make waves in the music industry. In fact, the 10-year-old—who is the older sibling to brother Saint, 8, sister Chicago, 6, and brother Psalm, 4—even debuted her new rap name, "Miss Westie," on the track which also features Ty Dolla $ign

And North is also taking after her dad on stage. She's appeared at several of her father's Vultures listening events—including a December show in Miami, and in Chicago earlier this month. 

While North may be pursuing a music career for now, she's not putting herself in a box. In fact, she has said that she wants to someday own both of her parents' fashion companies, SKIMS and Yeezy and has also expressed interest in being a fashion critic

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Enjoy Gorgeous Day Date at Australian Zoo

2

Love Is Blind's Chelsea Reacts to Backlash on Megan Fox Comment

3

Machine Gun Kelly Has Heartbreaking Message on Megan Fox’s Miscarriage

And North even has more goals to reach by the time she becomes a teenager. 

"I'm going to do art on the side," she told i-D in a November profile. "When I'm, like, 13, I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive. So a rapper, a basketball player, and I'm going to make artwork that I sell."

But for now, Miss Westie just wants to be your bestie. Read on for all of her cutest moments. 

TikTok
Birthday Party Shenanigans

Kim and North play around with the character Kuromi from the series Fantasy Magic Melody at North's anime-themed ninth birthday party.

TikTok
Birthday Makeover

North and her friend show off their matching hairstyles in a TikTok of her June 12 birthday party.

TikTok
New Braces

North just got new braces and showed them to her TikTok followers on Dec. 23.

Instagram
Goth Gals

Kim's longtime friend Tracy Romulus shared Halloween snapshots of her own daughter Ryan Romulus, along with North and the girls' friend Haidyn, rocking all-black attire and colorful wigs. Their costumes? "Cereal killers." Genius!

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim's Girls

"Me and my girls," Kim captioned a sweet snapshot of North and Chicago on vacation in May 2021.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Beach Bliss

Big sister North plays with mom Kim and sister Chicago in the sand in May 2021. 

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
All Grown Up

North is all smiles beside mom Kim K in an adorable photoshoot. 

Instagram
Happy Birthday Psalm!

North looked especially adorable in a construction vest at Psalm's themed 2nd birthday bash in May 2021. 

Instagram
Vacay Vibes

Aunt Kourtney Kardashian shared this laidback pic of North poolside during a Palm Springs getaway.

Instagram
Bedtime Selfie

Kim shared an adorable selfie with North on Instgaram. "Good Night!" the proud mama captioned side-by-side with North, who was all smiles.

Instagram
Happy Birthday, Kiyan!

Kim took to Instagram on Sunday, March 7 to wish her BFF La La Anthony's son Kiyan a happy birthday, sharing numerous photos of the 14-year-old with all of her kiddos.

Instagram
Paling Around

Best family friends!

Instagram
Playing Dress Up With Mom

Kim declared that she loves "playing dress up with" North in this Feb. 2021 photo.

Instagram
Getting Glam

The Skims founder went on to call her daughter her "beautiful sweet smart baby girl!"

Instagram
Looking Like Mom

North looked like mom Kim in this pic from Instagram.

Instagram
Quarantine Activities

Kim told her Instagram followers that one of the things she's doing to get through quarantine is practicing hair styles on her daughters! That, and frog watching. "There are so many in our backyard at night!" she wrote.

Sibling Love

Good news! "They get along now," Kim captioned this photo of North and her brother, Saint.

School Selfie

Kim and North snap a quick selfie before school starts.

Paris Presents

Can you guess where the Kardashian-West family is?

Instagram
Stylish Sis

"That time North dressed Chi in matching outfits," Kim wrote on Instagram.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian West
Silly Selfie

North and Kim flaunt funny faces in this sweet-and-silly selfie.

Instagram
Trick or Treat?

North and Penelope celebrate Halloween 2019!

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Happy Halloweek!

Playing dress-up with the eldest West kid is a next-level experience. "Styled by North * fake cast included," Kim wrote, captioning a photo of her daughter and two friends decked out in designer garb while posing against a pink backdrop. 

Instagram
BFFs

"Pinky swear we're besties for life!!!"

Instagram / Scott Disick
Lollipops & Lord Disick

Airplane mode! North poses with her uncle in full Candy Land attire and a sweet treat to match. "We fly," Scott wrote on Instagram. 

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Time Flies!

"I still can't believe my first born baby is 6," Kim captioned this cuddly selfie with North one week after her daughter's birthday. 

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Birthday Girls

North and Penelope are a neon dream during their joint Candy Land-themed birthday party.

Instagram
Family Fittings

Nori helps out during mommy's Dolce & Gabbana fitting. "Thank you Domenico! I hope North was a good assistant (swipe)," Kim posted.

Instagram
Glam Squad

Just like mommy! Kim shared this precious pic of North in the glam chair on Instagram.

Twitter
Hand-Me-Downs

North West looked ready for the runway after putting on her mom's clothes. Everything was going great, until...

photos
View More Photos From North West's Cutest Pictures
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Enjoy Gorgeous Day Date at Australian Zoo

2

Love Is Blind's Chelsea Reacts to Backlash on Megan Fox Comment

3

Machine Gun Kelly Has Heartbreaking Message on Megan Fox’s Miscarriage

4

Wendy Williams Diagnosed With Primary Progressive Aphasia and Dementia

5

Motocross Star Jayden “Jayo” Archer Dead at 27