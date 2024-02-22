Kim Kardashian Celebrates North West’s Music Milestone After She Debuts Rap Name

Watch : Kim Kardashian Celebrates North West's Music Milestone

Kim Kardashian is real proud of her baby.

The Kardashians star recently shared her excitement for her eldest daughter, North West, achieving an entry on the Billboard Hot 100 list for her collaboration on her dad Kanye West's Vultures track, "Talking."

In fact, Kim shared news of the feat on her Instagram Story on Feb. 21, writing, "My baby!!!" over an announcement of the news shared on X, formerly Twitter.

At just 10 years old, North's entry into the Hot 100 list has her among the youngest to chart according to Billboard. However, Blue Ivy Carter still has her beat by a few years after charting for her feature on "Brown Skin Girl" with Beyoncé in 2019 at just 7 years old, as well as her coos appearing on her father Jay-Z's track "Glory" in 2012, shortly after she was born—which gave her the official title of the youngest ever to be billed on the Billboard charts.