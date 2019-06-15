Inside North West and Penelope Disick's Candy Land-Themed Birthday Party

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian's daughters North West and Penelope Disick had the sweetest birthday celebration on Saturday. Literally the sweetest.

Per tradition, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars threw their girls a double party, and this year's theme was the popular Hasbro board game Candy Land. North turned 6 on Saturday and Penelope turns 7 next month.

Their birthday party was held at one of the family's large backyards and featured a rainbow board game path. And there was so much candy. So much candy that the Kardashians could have given Willy Wonka a run for his money.

There were colorful wrapped gum ball-shaped balloons and other candy decor such as giant gummy bears, toadstools and lollipops, a candy-themed bounce house and tables full of candy, including a giant candy bar with pieces of candy spelling out the words "Happy B-Day Penelope and North." It also had two matching white frosted cakes covered in rainbow candy buttons.

Guests also enjoyed frozen treats from a Mister Softee soft-serve ice cream truck.

Kim and Kourtney posted a slew of videos from the party, including a sweet clip of their mom Kris Jenner carrying Kim and husband Kanye West's third child, daughter Chicago West, 1.

North West, Penelope Disick, 2019 Birthday Party, Candy Land

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Happy Birthday!

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian threw their daughters North West and Penelope DisickCandy Land-themed 6th and 7th birthday party in June 2019.

North West, Penelope Disick, 2019 Birthday Party, Candy Land

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Please...

make yourselves welcome.

North West, Penelope Disick, 2019 Birthday Party, Candy Land

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

Welcome...

...to Candy Land!

Article continues below

North West, Penelope Disick, 2019 Birthday Party, Candy Land

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Kris Jenner and Chicago West

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians momager holds North's 1-year-old sister.

North West, Penelope Disick, 2019 Birthday Party, Candy Land

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Pull Up a Chair

As the Kardashians proudly present...a very sweet lunch.

North West, Penelope Disick, 2019 Birthday Party, Candy Land

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Happy B-Day

Pieces of candy spell out "Happy B-Day Penelope and North."

Article continues below

North West, Penelope Disick, 2019 Birthday Party, Candy Land

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

SO Many Gummy Bears

Bouncing here and there and everywhere...

North West, Penelope Disick, 2019 Birthday Party, Candy Land

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

I Want to Swing...

A lollypop...chandelier?

North West, Penelope Disick, 2019 Birthday Party, Candy Land

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Matching Cakes

So many candy buttons!

Article continues below

North West, Penelope Disick, 2019 Birthday Party, Candy Land

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

"Who Can Take a Sunrise..."

..."sprinkle it with dew..."

North West, Penelope Disick, 2019 Birthday Party, Candy Land

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Ice Cream Time

Guests enjoy frozen treats from a Mister Softee soft-serve ice cream truck.

North West, Penelope Disick, 2019 Birthday Party, Candy Land

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

Party Favors

Fancy some candy?

Article continues below

Last year, North and Penelope celebrated at a joint unicorn-themed birthday party. In 2017, they had a joint Moana-themed bash and in 2016, they celebrated at a mermaid-themed birthday party.

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E!

