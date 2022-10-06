Adidas Says Partnership With Kanye West Is "Under Review" Amid Controversy

Adidas' relationship with Kanye West may be coming to an end.
Days after the "Famous" rapper's controversial Paris Fashion Week show for Yeezy Season 9, the retailing giant released a statement announcing that their partnership with Ye was going to be evaluated.
"Adidas has always been about creativity, innovation and supporting athletes and artists to achieve their vision," the company said in a statement to CNBC Oct. 6. "The adidas Yeezy partnership is one of the most successful collaborations in our industry's history. We are proud of our team that has worked tirelessly throughout our collaboration with Ye and the iconic products that were born from it. We also recognize that all successful partnerships are rooted in mutual respect and shared values."
Adidas added, "After repeated efforts to privately resolve the situation, we have taken the decision to place the partnership under review. We will continue to co-manage the current product during this period."
In response to their statement, Kanye wrote on Instagram, in part, "F--K ADIDAS I AM ADIDAS."
Adidas' statement comes nearly a month after Ye—who signed a deal with the company in 2013—went on a tirade on Instagram, accusing the retail giant of copying his designs, not opening Yeezy stores, as well as not giving him enough control over his products. He also suggested that he wanted to "leave" his deal with the corporation and be compensated $2 billion in damages.
In September, Ye called out Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted, posting and deleting an edited image of a New York Times front page that falsely claimed Kasper had died on Instagram. He also shared photos of several of the company's board members.
Later that month, Ye disclosed that he was planning to leave both Gap and Adidas to create his own mark in the industry.
"It's time for me to go it alone," the "Mercy" rapper shared in a phone interview with Bloomberg Sept. 12. "It's fine. I made the companies money. The companies made me money. We created ideas that will change apparel forever. Like the round jacket, the foam runner, the slides that have changed the shoe industry."
He added, "Now it's time for Ye to make the new industry. No more companies standing in between me and the audience."