by kelli boyle | Mon., Nov. 18, 2019 7:29 AM
Blue Ivy Carter already has more BET Awards than you.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z's oldest child just snagged a major accolade at the 2019 BET Soul Train Awards for her work on "Brown Skin Girl." One of the most popular tracks from 2019's The Lion King: The Gift album, the song won the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award at Sunday night's ceremony, marking Blue's first songwriting win! To make things even more impressive, this win is a family affair, as Queen Bey and Jay-Z are also credited as songwriters on the single.
This is just another success Blue has achieved thanks to "Brown Skin Girl." In July, she landed on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time when the song debuted at No. 76. On the Billboard Top 200 chart, The Lion King: The Gift peaked at No. 2. She also co-starred with her mother in the "Spirit" music video.
And The Lion King album wasn't even the first soundtrack Blue appeared on in 2019!
In April, the young icon was featured in her mother's 2019 Netflix special Homecoming.
In the documentary (which broke down the behind-the-scenes process of Beyoncé's 2018 Coachella set), Blue showcased her performance skills while singing "Lift Every Voice and Sing" during rehearsals. The song was then included on Beyoncé's surprise Homecoming album, and the documentary ended up earning six Emmy award nominations.
Given all of these milestones, it makes perfect sense that Beyoncé would file a trademark for her firstborn. In September, it was revealed that the singer had filed a trademark for "Blue Ivy Carter" in 2016. Legal issues arose in 2019, however, when an event planning company called Blue Ivy challenged the trademark filing, saying the child's trademark could affect her own. According to a brief obtained by E! News, attorneys for the singer's LLC declared the 7-year-old to be a "cultural icon."
Really, are they wrong?
E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?