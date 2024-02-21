The Best Makeup Removers by Type With Picks From Olivia Culpo, Chloe Bailey, Paige DeSorbo, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When I reflect on my shopping habits, I can confuse myself sometimes. I buy so much makeup that is long-lasting, kiss-proof, and sweat-proof, and then I spend so much time struggling to scrub it all off at the end of the night. I have such sensitive skin, so I really don't want to overdo it with the makeup removal. I need products that are effective, but not harsh.
If this scenario sounds familiar, I've rounded up a list of makeup removers with my personal picks, top discounts right now, and even some celeb finds with recommendations from Olivia Culpo, Chlöe Bailey, Paige DeSorbo, Kenya Moore, Teresa Giudice, Gizelle Bryant, Lindsey Vonn, Alexia Nepola, Hayley Kiyoko, Becca Tilley, Emma Slater and La La Anthony
Whether you're looking for makeup remover wipes, cleansing balms, cleansing oils, or soap-free washcloths, I've got you covered with some extensive research on some affordable finds.
Makeup Remover Wipes
- The E! Editor Pick: Clean Skin Club XL Premium Face Wipes ($10)
- The Celebrity Pick: Neutrogena Cleansing Fragrance Free Makeup Remover Face Wipes (
$14$10)
Clean Skin Club XL Premium Face Wipes
When I have access to a sink, I always wash my face with cleanser and a washcloth. However, when I don't have that option, I love these wipes. I have THE most reactive skin and these clean my face without irritation or redness. I also love that the wipes are HUGE. I only need one wipe to get my face and neck clean and refreshed. Aside from makeup removal, I've been using these post-workout for about 9 months and my skin has been under control and looking great.
Neutrogena Cleansing Fragrance Free Makeup Remover Face Wipes- 2 Pack
Neutrogena's face wipes are a true classic— an affordable find that truly comes through. Olivia Culpo told E!, "It's a holy grail product for me. I love the Neutrogena wipes. I feel like they're the only thing that really helps me know for sure that I definitely got all of the makeup off."
La La Anthony said, "Hands-down, these are a necessity. I use them all the time while on set and in my day-to-day life. They take off all my makeup and keep my skin feeling clean and hydrated. Truly a game-changer."
"Coconut oil plus my Neutrogena Makeup Remover Wipes is the best combo to remove my makeup," Chlöe Bailey said.
Other celebs who recommended this include Kenya Moore, Teresa Giudice, Gizelle Bryant, Lindsey Vonn, and Alexia Nepola. Shoppers gave these 85,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 5-star Ulta reviews.
Cleansing Balm
- The Celebrity Pick: e.l.f. Holy Hydration! Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm ($11)
- The Best Deal Right Now: IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Makeup 3in1 Hydrating Cleansing Balm (57% Off)
e.l.f. Holy Hydration! Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm
Olivia Culpo recommended this to E! shoppers, sharing, "If you want another great cleansing balm that's more affordable, e.l.f. has a really good one. I like a cleansing balm because they really help with taking off mascara."
Olivia's pick has 2,300+ 5-star Ulta reviews and 5,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. I tried this from Olivia's recommendation and I've been loving it ever since. It works quickly, doesn't irritate my skin, and the price works for my budget.
IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Makeup 3in1 Hydrating Cleansing Balm Duo
Here's another cleansing balm that I love. It's a 3-in-1 product that removes makeup, cleanses, and hydrates. You can stock up and get two for just $39 from QVC, which is a 57% discount. It has a rich texture and it's such a luxurious, spa-like experience when I take off my makeup, which is something I would have never expected.
Micellar Water
- The E! Editor Pick: Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water (
$12$9)
- The Celebrity Pick: Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water (
$13$10)
Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water
The Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water removes makeup, cleanses your skin, and soothes irritation at the same time. Just put some on a cotton round or a reusable makeup-removing pad and gently swipe across your skin, no scrubbing needed. I usually stock up on 2 bottles every time I shop because I'm scared of running out.
It has been recommended by Hayley Kiyoko, The Bachelor alum Becca Tilley, and Dancing With the Stars pro Emma Slater. This product has 51,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 3,400+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water
If you're looking for another great micellar water, Paige DeSorbo recommended this one. Paige's pick has 40,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it's just what you need to gently remove your makeup.
Cleansing Oil
- The E! Editor Pick: DHC Deep Cleansing Oil ($32)
- The Budget-Friendly Top-Seller: Palmer's Cocoa Butter Skin Therapy Cleansing Facial Oil (
$12$10)
DHC Deep Cleansing Oil
This oil cleanser melts my sunscreen and makeup off with ease (without scrubbing). I also love it for removing clay masks quickly (I loathe scrubbing). I double cleanse, starting with this oil cleanser and my typically oily skin is under control now. Gently taking off makeup is critical to maintaining great skin and combating my oily tendencies. Put it on your dry skin and gentle apply in circular motions. Then add the water and you'll be amazed.
This is a customer favorite with 17,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Palmer's Cocoa Butter Skin Therapy Cleansing Facial Oil
If you want do do an oil cleanse to remove makeup, here's a more budget-friendly pick that's super popular with shoppers. It has 5,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It's great for gently removing makeup and it's also super hydrating on the skin.
Soap-Free Washcloths
- The E! Editor Pick: The Original MakeUp Eraser ($20)
- The Best Deal Right Now: Campanelli Perfect Beauty Makeup Remover Towels (
$104$22)
The Original MakeUp Eraser
The Original MakeUp Eraser is a product that actually lives up to the hype. All you need is water to remove, waterproof mascara, eyeliner, foundation, lipstick, and more. It sounds too good to be true, but it really is a miracle worker. Just use gentle, circular motions and you will be absolutely amazed by how magical this product is. It's available in many colors, so you can pick one to match your aesthetic.
It has 11,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Campanelli Perfect Beauty Makeup Remover Towels 12pc Kit With Gift Boxes
These makeup-removing towels are everything. Just wet them with warm water (no soap) and you will be AMAZED by how easily your makeup comes off. No need to scrub or use any harsh, irritating soaps. Plus, this bundle is on sale for 79% off.
