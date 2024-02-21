The Best Makeup Removers by Type With Picks From Olivia Culpo, Chloe Bailey, Paige DeSorbo, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

When I reflect on my shopping habits, I can confuse myself sometimes. I buy so much makeup that is long-lasting, kiss-proof, and sweat-proof, and then I spend so much time struggling to scrub it all off at the end of the night. I have such sensitive skin, so I really don't want to overdo it with the makeup removal. I need products that are effective, but not harsh.

If this scenario sounds familiar, I've rounded up a list of makeup removers with my personal picks, top discounts right now, and even some celeb finds with recommendations from Olivia Culpo, Chlöe Bailey, Paige DeSorbo, Kenya Moore, Teresa Giudice, Gizelle Bryant, Lindsey Vonn, Alexia Nepola, Hayley Kiyoko, Becca Tilley, Emma Slater and La La Anthony

Whether you're looking for makeup remover wipes, cleansing balms, cleansing oils, or soap-free washcloths, I've got you covered with some extensive research on some affordable finds.