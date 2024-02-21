Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval Responds to Backlash Over O.J. Simpson and George Floyd Comparisons

Watch : Tom Sandoval Compares Scandoval to O.J. Simpson and George Floyd

Tom Sandoval admits he made a mistake.

The Vanderpump Rules star apologized after receiving backlash for comparing the media scrutiny he faced for his 2023 affair with costar Rachel "Raquel" Leviss to the 1995 O.J. Simpson trial and the 2020 murder of George Floyd.

"My intentions behind the comments I made in New York Times Magazine were to explain the level of national media attention my affair received," Sandoval said in a Feb. 20 statement to E! News. "The comparison was inappropriate and ignorant."

Sandoval went on to add that he was "incredibly sorry and embarrassed."

Sandoval's backtracking arrived hours after The New York Times Magazine published an interview in which the reality star compared the public's reaction to his split with Ariana Madix—who broke up with him after nine years of dating when she caught him cheating on her with Leviss—to those of Simpson and Floyd.