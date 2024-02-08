Martha Stewart Says She Uses Botox and Fillers to Avoid Looking Her Age

Watch : Martha Stewart CLAPS BACK at "Over-Retouched" Comments

Martha Stewart just set the record straight on her beauty routine.

For the first time (maybe) ever, the legendary lifestyle guru candidly revealed the non-invasive cosmetic procedures she's gotten done to maintain her appearance.

"Everybody is so interested when they see a selfie of me posted on the internet," the 82-year-old told her dermatologist Daniel Belkin on the Feb. 8 episode of her namesake podcast. "So many comments are about my face lift, and who did it, and when did I have it done and how much retouching is on the photograph, and I just want to set the record straight."

Although Martha clarified she's never had a facelift, she has dabbled with Botox, fillers, lasers and other skin-tightening treatments. Dr. Belkin chimed in, noting he only injects Botox on the magazine mogul's jawline and neck.

"My eyebrows kind of go up in a V," Martha added, explaining she doesn't like when Botox is placed in the upper-half of her face. "That looks so unnatural."