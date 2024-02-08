Donald Glover Shares He Privately Married Michelle White—Then Went to Work on the Same Day

Getting married is all in a day's work for Donald Glover.
After all, the Atlanta star revealed he privately tied the knot with his longtime partner Michelle White and headed into work to shoot his Amazon Prime series Mr & Mrs. Smith on the same day.
"There was a day where I don't think we had to be on set until noon or 1," Donald told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Feb. 7. "So, I was like, 'Can we get married today?"
The 40-year-old said he and Michelle—who share kids Legend, Drake and Donald Glover III together—made their union official that morning but "had a real wedding" after work.
"We went to our favorite restaurant," he recounted, "and then her parents and my mom were waiting for us at the house."
It took Donald a long time to come around to the idea of marriage. As the Community alum put it, he previously didn't understand what he was "getting out of it."
"I felt like I knew what she was getting out of it," Donald explained, "and I didn't feel like she was being honest, necessarily, about what she was getting out of it."
But after having an "honest talk" with his partner, the rapper—who releases music under the moniker Childish Gambino—changed his tune.
"She was like, 'I'm a traditional woman,'" Donald recalled. "And when she said that, some part of me was like, 'And I want to help you be that.' Whatever she needs me to be, that makes me happy."
Elaborating on how special marriage can be, he added, "It's a very romantic thing to be like, "Oh, I can be your knight in shining armor and you're letting me, you're being vulnerable for me."
