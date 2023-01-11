Is Donald Glover Really Done Making Music as Childish Gambino? He Says...

This announcement is so good you may want to play it on repeat.
While it previously seemed like Donald Glover was retiring his rap pseudonym Childish Gambino, he set the record straight at the 2023 Golden Globes.
"No, that was out in the ethos," the 39-year-old star exclusively told Laverne Cox during Live From E! on Jan. 10. "You don't have to worry about that. He'll be back. He's here right now."
In fact, Glover shared that he's actually been working on some new music.
"I'm making music right now," he continued. "I love it. I'm actually working [on it]. I'm in the studio. I've been, like, bringing people in—like secret people. Like, working on little things. But I've just been, like, making it for fun for right now. But soon, something will happen I promise. Something will happen."
Speculation about Glover's future as Childish Gambino has been spreading for a while. In 2017, a year after releasing his third studio album Awaken, My Love!, he told HuffPost that he was stepping away from his music career because he didn't think it was "necessary."
"There's nothing worst than like a third sequel, like a third movie and we're like, 'Again?'" he said at the time. "You know, I like it when something's good and when it comes back there's a reason to come back, there's a reason to do that."
And when asked if he was really done with Childish Gambino at the 2018 Grammys—where he won the Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Redbone"—Glover further suggested he was.
"I stand by that," he told a reporter in the press room. "I'm really appreciative of this. I'm making another project right now. But I like endings, and I think they are important to progress. I think if a lot of things had, like, death clauses in them, we wouldn't have a lot of problems in the world, to be honest. So, I think endings are good because they force things to get better."
Despite these remarks, Glover dropped his hit song "This Is America," which won four Grammys, later that year. He then released his album 3.15.20 in 2020. Both projects were under the name Childish Gambino.
However, Glover also continued to focus on his Emmy-winning show Atlanta, which came to an end after four seasons in November 2022.
While speaking to Cox, Glover reflected on what he'd like the series' legacy to be.
"Just that you can do whatever you want," the actor, who was up for a Golden Globe for his role as Earn Marks, shared. "Like, that was pretty much all we wanted to do from the very beginning. Like, me and my brother are like, ‘We're going to get canceled next week.' So, I'm, like, very happy that it was like, 'Oh, we did exactly what we wanted to do. We didn't have to bow down to anything.'"
And he noted that he still gets emotional watching the finale.
"I cry every time I watch the last episode. I've seen it like four times," Glover added. "I love being able to do that. Zazie [Beetz], Brian [Tyree Henry], LaKeith [Stanfield]. I just love being a family, that's it….That show was exactly what it was supposed to be."
