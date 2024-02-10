Inside Céline Dion's Rare Health Battle

Watch : Céline Dion’s Rare Public Appearance Shocks the Crowd 2024 GRAMMYs

Standing ovations aren't that rare at the Grammys, but the thunderous applause for Céline Dion on Feb. 4 seemed to go on and on.

Because they love her, yes, but also because it was just such a relief to see the French-Canadian singer, escorted by her eldest son René-Charles Dion Angélil, in person.

"I love you right back," Dion, elegant in a mustard overcoat by Valentino, told the audience as she took the stage to present the final award of the night. "When I say that I'm happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart."

Dare we say, the 55-year-old's appearance—27 years after winning Album of the Year for Let's Talk About Love, one of her five Grammys—even overshadowed Taylor Swift making history by becoming the first artist to win Album of the Year four times. (Swift seemingly disregarding Dion as she made her way to the microphone raised a few eyebrows, too, but all was made right after they had a moment together backstage.)