Céline Dion Diagnosed With Rare Neurological Disorder

Céline Dion is prioritizing her health after a recent diagnosis.
In a video message to fans on Dec. 8, the superstar singer, 54, shared that she has stiff-person syndrome, a "very rare" neurological disorder that can cause muscle spasms. "As you know, I've always been an open book," Dion began her Instagram video. "I wasn't ready to say anything before, but I'm ready now. I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through."
The "My Heart Will Go On" artist went on to note that while she and her team are still learning about this condition, she now knows it's been the cause of the spasms she's been having.
"Unfortunately, the spasms affect every aspect of my daily life," she continued. "Sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal chords to sing the way I'm used to. It hurts me to tell you today, this means, that I won't be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February."
"I have a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better," Dion said, adding that her kids René-Charles, 21, and 12-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson—who she shares with late husband René Angélil—are supporting her and giving her hope. "I'm working hard with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again. But I have to admit, it's been a struggle."
Dion added that singing is all she knows and it's what she's done all her life. "And it's what love to do the most," she noted. "I miss you so much."
And while Dion gives it her all when she hits the stage, she shared that her condition is not allowing her to do that right now.
At this moment, Dion is putting her health first and focusing on getting stronger each day. "And I have hope," she said, "that I am on the road to recovery."
Dion's health diagnosis comes months after she previously postponed her European tour dates, announcing in April that she had to reschedule Courage World Tour shows amid health struggles.
"It's very frustrating for me," she said at the time. "You know, I'm getting treatment from my doctors, taking medication, but I'm still experiencing some spasm and it's taking a lot longer for me to recover than I had hoped. I need to be in top shape when I'm on stage. I honestly can't wait, but I'm just not there yet."