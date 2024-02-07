Why Bachelor Nation's Kaitlyn Bristowe Thought She Was Asexual After End of a Relationship

Watch : Kaitlyn Bristowe Corrects Ex Jason Tartick's ‘False Narrative’

Kaitlyn Bristowe is talking about her journey.

Not in The Bachelor franchise, but how the end of a previous relationship had her questioning her sexuality after her sex drive decreased.

"It was gone," the former Bachelorette said on the Feb. 6 episode of her podcast Off the Vine. "I thought I was asexual. I literally thought I was asexual."

And Kaitlyn remembered thinking, "At this point I could see myself more with a woman—I actually thought that—than a man," she continued. "'Cause I get it. I think women are hot, and I could do that. I was like, 'I guess this is it.' And I was fine with it."

However, the 38-year-old said she felt the "urge" to explore a romance with a man again after going on a few dates.

"I was like, 'Ooh, I'd like to hook up,'" she recalled, with her and podcast guest Stassi Schroeder noting Kaitlyn wanted "P in the V."

"I was really proud of myself for that," the Dancing With the Stars champ added, "because I was like, 'OK, I'm not the desert down there.'"