Henry Cavill Reveals Why He Doesn't Like Sex Scenes

Man of Steel star Henry Cavill got candid about why he's not a fan of sex scenes, saying, "I don't understand them."

Watch: Henry Cavill & GF Natalie Viscuso Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Henry Cavill may have just reveled his personal Kryptonite.

The Man of Steel star recently shared that despite the popularity of sex scenes onscreen, portraying intimacy is not a part of the filmmaking process that he's particularly fond of.

"I don't understand them," Henry, 40, said on a Feb. 5 episode of Happy Sad Confused. "I'm not a fan."

Although he thinks "there are circumstances where a sex scene actually is beneficial to a movie," Henry finds that they're overused these days.

"When you have a sense that you're going, 'Is this really necessary or is it people just with less clothing on?' That's where you start to get more uncomfortable," he continued. "And you're thinking, 'There's not a performance here. There's not a piece which is going to carry through into the rest of the movie.'"

Still, the DC star does admit that "sex scenes can be great in a movie they can really help with the storytelling." However, he believes that they're rarely used in that way.

"It can be a little bit of a cop out if a TV show or a movie is just filled with gyrating bodies," he added. "And you're going, 'OK, but what is this doing for us?' Apart from the idea of, 'Oh, naked person! Great.'"

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

And uncomfortable sex scenes aren't the only thing the Argylle actor would like to avoid in his career in Hollywood. He's also spoken out about wanting his IRL dating life to be kept out of the spotlight as well.

In fact, Henry took a stand against social media users in 2021 after receiving negative comments when he went public with girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso.

"While I do appreciate the passion and support," he wrote on Instagram at the time, "it has come to such a point that I needed to say something, which in itself, is a bad thing."

"Your 'passion' is misplaced," he continued. "And it causes harm to the people I care about most."

Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu via Getty Images

And while Henry wants fans to stop weighing in on his relationship, he's certainly not shy about public declarations to his girlfriend of three years.

"I am very happy in love, and in life," he added. "I'd be enormously grateful if you were happy with me."

For more more celebrities' surprising confessions, read on.

Gotham/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian Reveals How She "Honored" Grandma MJ During Sex With Pete Davidson

Grandma knows best.

Kim Kardashian got candid about how her grandma Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell influenced one intimate moment between her and then-boyfriend Pete Davidson, during an October 2022 episode of The Kardashians.

"Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend, and we were sitting in front of the fireplace, just talking for hours," the SKIMS founder recounted to MJ, mom Kris Jenner and sister Khloe Kardashian. "And I was like, 'My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace. And so, we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you."

Grandma's reaction? A nod of approval.

"How creepy to think about your grandma before you have sex?" Kim said, to which MJ replied, "I know, but I was younger once."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Kershaw's Challenge
Mila Kunis Reveals Why She and Ashton Kutcher Keep Bathrooms Doors Open at Home

The love shared in Mila Kunis and husband Ashton Kutcher's tight-knit family—which includes 8-year-old daughter Wyatt and 6-year-old son Dimitri—knows no boundaries.

So much so, that the Black Swan actress revealed they keep an open-door policy at home.

"That includes the bathroom," she told E! News in September 2022. "It's just one of those where, for better or for worse, as a family and the kids have all kind of embodied bodily function as a very standard norm."

Mila said she arrived at the decision after her family kept knocking on the door and asking to come in, which prompted her to oblige: "I was like, ‘Oh, forget it. Just keep the door open.'"

Pre-kids, she might not have imagined she'd flush that particular boundary away.

She added, "I'd never thought that I would be the person that was able to go to the bathroom with the door open."

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Joy Behar Admits She's "Had Sex With a Few Ghosts"

Ghouls just want to have fun.

As The View panelists were reviewing footage about a woman who alleged she had "sexual ghosts" in her home, Sara Haines asked the group an important question during an October 2022 episode: "If you have sex with a ghost, can you get pregnant?"

Fortunately for her, co-host Joy Behar had an answer, adding, "I've had sex with a few ghosts and never got pregnant."

"I'm just gonna let that ride," Whoopi Goldberg said in response. "I don't know how many of you just heard what Joy just said, but I'm going to let it ride."

Nathan Congleton/NBC
Jenna Bush Hager Explains Why She Doesn't Use Underwear

Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotab are a thick as thieves, though there is one thing Hoda didn't know about her Today co-host. When the pair were getting ready for an episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna, Hoda discovered Jenna perpetually goes commando.

"We both had to change before the show and we were like, 'Oh we have to go back into the changing room,'" Hoda said during a November 2022 episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna. "But then I noticed, Jenna never wears underwear."

Jenna's rationale? Well, no underwear might just be more convenient to her.

"I think it makes a more pretty silhouette," she said. "I also think you don't have to pack as much. There are a lot of pros to it!"

Getty Images, Shutterstock
Britney Spears Reveals She Has "No Idea" Who Pete Davidson and Scott Disick are

Looks like someone hasn't been keeping up.

Britney Spears found herself embracing Keke Palmer's viral saying "he could be walking down the street, I wouldn't know a thing," when she admitted she didn't know who Pete Davidson and Scott Disick were.

Reposting a humorous March video of Pete—who was then dating Kim Kardashian—and Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott enjoying a "boyz night," to her Instagram, Britney said the two of them had her cracking up.

"Sorry had to repost this," Britney wrote in the since-deleted post. "no idea who these people in the video are but it made me laugh so hard !!!!"

Getty Images
Jana Kramer Explains Why "Asparagus Pee" Might've Lead To A Breakup With Chris Evans

Back before the world knew Chris Evans as Captain America and People's Sexiest Man Alive of 2022, Jana Kramer knew him as the "heartthrob, cutie" she went on a few dates with.

It happened more than a decade ago, the singer revealed on her Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast in November, and though she can't remember "how many dates it was," she does recall their last encounter.

Jana, then about 26 years old, said Chris invited her over to his house while he had friends in town from Boston.

"The last interaction that I remember is him going into the bathroom after I just went with asparagus pee," Jana remembered, referencing the veggie's tendency to give urine a very distinct scent. "We didn't hook up that night. He stayed up late with his friends and then [in] the morning I did the asparagus walk of shame out of his house."

She added, "I never heard from him again."

Todd Wawrychuk/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
Former Grey's Anatomy Writer Elisabeth Finch Reveals She Lied About Having Cancer

Not all of these confessions are amusing.

Eight years after sharing in an ELLE article that she had been battling a rare type of bone cancer—her fake diagnosis even inspiring a storyline on Grey's Anatomyshow writer Elisabeth Finch admitted in December it was all a ruse.

"I told a lie when I was 34 years old and it was the biggest mistake of my life. It just got bigger and bigger and bigger and got buried deeper and deeper inside me," Elisabeth told The Ankler newsletter Dec. 7, adding, "I've never had any form of cancer."

Summed up Finch, who was placed on administrative leave from the ABC medical drama before eventually resigning, said, "What I did was wrong. Not okay. F--ked up. All the words."

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian Admits—And Then Double Downs On—Why She Would "Eat Poop" to Look Younger

Beauty is pain, but Kim Kardashian might be able to stomach it.

Telling The New York Times the lengths she would go to for a more youthful appearance, the reality star cracked that she was willing to try just about anything.

"If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might," she said in June. "I just might."

In a July 2022 interview with Allure, Kim said she was "kind of joking" about the comment, though the idea didn't seem too terrible.

"But now that I think about it," Kim added, "I would probably eat s--t if someone told me, ‘If you eat this bowl of poop every single day, you'll look younger.'"

How much could she make room for? "Maybe just a bite," she told the outlet. "I don't think I can do a whole bowl."

