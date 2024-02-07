Henry Cavill Reveals Why He Doesn't Like Sex Scenes

Watch : Henry Cavill & GF Natalie Viscuso Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Henry Cavill may have just reveled his personal Kryptonite.

The Man of Steel star recently shared that despite the popularity of sex scenes onscreen, portraying intimacy is not a part of the filmmaking process that he's particularly fond of.

"I don't understand them," Henry, 40, said on a Feb. 5 episode of Happy Sad Confused. "I'm not a fan."

Although he thinks "there are circumstances where a sex scene actually is beneficial to a movie," Henry finds that they're overused these days.

"When you have a sense that you're going, 'Is this really necessary or is it people just with less clothing on?' That's where you start to get more uncomfortable," he continued. "And you're thinking, 'There's not a performance here. There's not a piece which is going to carry through into the rest of the movie.'"

Still, the DC star does admit that "sex scenes can be great in a movie they can really help with the storytelling." However, he believes that they're rarely used in that way.