Henry Cavill Reveals Why He Doesn't Like Sex Scenes

Henry Cavill may have just reveled his personal Kryptonite.
The Man of Steel star recently shared that despite the popularity of sex scenes onscreen, portraying intimacy is not a part of the filmmaking process that he's particularly fond of.
"I don't understand them," Henry, 40, said on a Feb. 5 episode of Happy Sad Confused. "I'm not a fan."
Although he thinks "there are circumstances where a sex scene actually is beneficial to a movie," Henry finds that they're overused these days.
"When you have a sense that you're going, 'Is this really necessary or is it people just with less clothing on?' That's where you start to get more uncomfortable," he continued. "And you're thinking, 'There's not a performance here. There's not a piece which is going to carry through into the rest of the movie.'"
Still, the DC star does admit that "sex scenes can be great in a movie they can really help with the storytelling." However, he believes that they're rarely used in that way.
"It can be a little bit of a cop out if a TV show or a movie is just filled with gyrating bodies," he added. "And you're going, 'OK, but what is this doing for us?' Apart from the idea of, 'Oh, naked person! Great.'"
And uncomfortable sex scenes aren't the only thing the Argylle actor would like to avoid in his career in Hollywood. He's also spoken out about wanting his IRL dating life to be kept out of the spotlight as well.
In fact, Henry took a stand against social media users in 2021 after receiving negative comments when he went public with girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso.
"While I do appreciate the passion and support," he wrote on Instagram at the time, "it has come to such a point that I needed to say something, which in itself, is a bad thing."
"Your 'passion' is misplaced," he continued. "And it causes harm to the people I care about most."
And while Henry wants fans to stop weighing in on his relationship, he's certainly not shy about public declarations to his girlfriend of three years.
"I am very happy in love, and in life," he added. "I'd be enormously grateful if you were happy with me."
For more more celebrities' surprising confessions, read on.