The Witcher Showrunner Promises a "Heroic Sendoff" for Henry Cavill in Season 3

Henry Cavill won't be going quietly.
The star of Netflix's The Witcher, who announced his departure from the series in October, will be getting a sendoff to rival the Continent's royals, according to showrunner Lauren Hissrich. The writer-producer explained that since the upcoming season three—Cavill's last as Geralt of Rivia—is based nearly "one-to-one" on author Andrzej Sapkowski's Time of Contempt book, the plotline was a natural fit for a big goodbye.
"Henry has given so much to the show and so we want to honor that appropriately," Hissrich shared in a Dec. 21 interview with Entertainment Weekly. "Geralt's big turn is about giving up neutrality and doing anything that he has to do to get to Ciri, and to me, it's the most heroic sendoff that we could have, even though it wasn't written to be that."
Hissrich added that when Geralt returns in season four with Liam Hemsworth in the role, the character will have a "new mission in mind" and be "slightly different" from what fans might expect—which she quipped is an "understatement" because of the recasting.
Cavill announced he would be leaving the series in a heartfelt Oct. 29 Instagram post, writing, "My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4."
Fans originally assumed he was giving up the role to play Superman, a role he had announced he would be reprising a few days before on Oct. 24. But just two months later, he reversed course, telling eager fans that DC, following a change in hands in its TV and film department, was going in another direction for the role of Clark Kent.
"I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it's sad news, everyone," he announced in a Dec. 14 Instagram post. "I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life."
Ahead of Cavill's final season, you can catch up on seasons one and two of The Witcher now on Netflix.