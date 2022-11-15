Jana Kramer Reveals She Dated Chris Evans—But It Ended After This “Embarrassing” Bathroom Moment

Breakups stink, just ask Jana Kramer.
The singer revealed she once dated Chris Evans and confessed the cringe-worthy reason she thinks the romance fizzled. On her Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast, Jana shared she "went on a few dates" with the Gray Man star more than a decade ago, long before the days of Instagram.
"He wasn't Captain America, but he was like the heartthrob, cutie," she recalled on the Nov. 14 episode, saying it was around the time she was 26. "I can't remember how many dates it was. I just remember the last date."
On that occasion, Jana said Chris invited her over to his house while he had some friends in town from Boston. She said that she headed over after eating some asparagus and later used the bathroom, which ended up being "so embarrassing."
"The last interaction that I remember is him going into the bathroom after I just went with asparagus pee," she remembered. "We didn't hook up that night. He stayed up late with his friends and then [in] the morning I did the asparagus walk of shame out of his house."
The One Tree Hill alum added, "I never heard from him again."
According to Healthline, asparagusic acid in asparagus produces many sulfurous byproducts that give urine a rotten-like smell. The smell can be detected as early as 15 minutes after eating asparagus and may last up to 14 hours.
Jana's confession comes one week after Chris was named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2022. A few days later, the 41-year-old seemingly confirmed his romance with actress Alba Baptista, stepping out together hand-in-hand in New York City on Nov. 11.
Although he didn't discuss the relationship in his cover interview with the magazine, Chris—who previously dated Jessica Biel, Jenny Slate and Minka Kelly—said he's looking forward to marriage and fatherhood, at least one day.
"That's absolutely something I want," he told People, while remaining private on whom with. "Some things you want just for you, or just for my family and my friends."
E! News has reached out to Chris' rep but hasn't heard back.