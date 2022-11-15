Jana Kramer Reveals She Dated Chris Evans—But It Ended After This “Embarrassing” Bathroom Moment

Watch : Jana Kramer Says She "Shattered" Things Amid Ex's Cheating

Breakups stink, just ask Jana Kramer.

The singer revealed she once dated Chris Evans and confessed the cringe-worthy reason she thinks the romance fizzled. On her Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast, Jana shared she "went on a few dates" with the Gray Man star more than a decade ago, long before the days of Instagram.

"He wasn't Captain America, but he was like the heartthrob, cutie," she recalled on the Nov. 14 episode, saying it was around the time she was 26. "I can't remember how many dates it was. I just remember the last date."

On that occasion, Jana said Chris invited her over to his house while he had some friends in town from Boston. She said that she headed over after eating some asparagus and later used the bathroom, which ended up being "so embarrassing."

"The last interaction that I remember is him going into the bathroom after I just went with asparagus pee," she remembered. "We didn't hook up that night. He stayed up late with his friends and then [in] the morning I did the asparagus walk of shame out of his house."

The One Tree Hill alum added, "I never heard from him again."