Henry Cavill Makes Red Carpet Debut With Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso

Watch : Henry Cavill Slams Haters & Defends Girlfriend Natalie

No mystery to solve here: Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso are stronger than ever.



For the Oct. 27 premiere of the Netflix film, Enola Holmes 2, the actor and his girlfriend made their stunning red carpet debut as a couple. For the special occasion, Henry wore a grey pinstripe suit, while Natalie donned a cream colored off-the-shoulder full-length gown.



Their outing comes more than a year after the two made things Instagram official, with both Henry and Natalie sharing a photo of themselves engaged in a chess match back in April 2021.



"This is me looking quietly confident shortly," the Man of Steel star captioned the photo. "Before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess."

But not one to be beat, the Legendary Entertainment executive shared the same shot in her own Instagram post, writing, "Just teaching my dear Henry how to play some chess...or...maybe he let me win?"