Suits Spinoff TV Show States New Details for the Record

Watch : Suits Spinoff Lands Pilot Order From NBC

The counsel has laid the foundation on the new Suits spinoff.

More appealing details were announced surrounding the spinoff of the popular 2011 series, which starred Gabriel Mocht, Patrick J. Adams, Meghan Markle and Sarah Rafferty during its nine-season run on the USA Network.

Perhaps the biggest new piece of evidence? The upcoming TV show, titled Suits: L.A., won't see Harvey Specter (Mocht) delivering its opening remarks.

Instead, the legal drama will follow former New York federal prosecutor Ted Black, who's reinvented himself as one of the top lawyers in Los Angeles. In the pilot episode, Black's firm has reached a "crisis point," however, and in order to turn things around, he has to take on a role he's always held in contempt.

"Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can't help but mix their personal and professional lives," NBC revealed in a Feb. 1 statement to E! News. "All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved."