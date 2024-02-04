You’ll Adore These Fascinating Facts About Grammy Nominee Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus is showing up with nominations in hand.
After all, the "Used to Be Young" singer is attending the 2024 Grammys with her own flowers and six chances to take home gold.
At the Feb. 4 ceremony, the 31-year-old is up for Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for "Flowers," as well as Album Of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Endless Summer Vacation. She rounds out her nods with Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her and Brandi Carlile's collaboration, "Thousand Miles."
This year's Grammys is for the girls as women have dominated the nominations. SZA heads into the ceremony with the most nods of the night with an astonishing nine, while Phoebe Bridgers and Victoria Monét scored seven each. In fact, Miley couldn't help but highlight the sweet success of her musical sisters while reflecting on her own Grammy achievements.
"Congratulations to all of this years Grammy nominees," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, in November. "Watching women rule the music industry makes me proud."
And she made sure to share the love with her fans amid the announcements, too.
"It's fun to be nominated & exciting to win but having my music LOVED around the world is the real trophy," the Hannah Montana alum continued. "To my Smilers - I celebrate YOU today. Your joy is my bliss."
After thanking her team and collaborators, Miley added, "Thank you for making my Endless Summer Vacation so sweet."
While The Last Song actress received several nods this year, it isn't the first time attending music's biggest as a nominee. Miley was previously in the running for Best Pop Vocal Album for Bangerz in 2015. And in 2022, she was nominated for Album Of The Year for Lil Nas X's Montero after featuring in his song "Am I Dreaming."
