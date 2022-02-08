Why Victoria Monét Has “More at Stake” Than Ever as Both a Musician and Mom

Watch : Celebrating Black Voices: Victoria Monét on Music Representation

Victoria Monét is well on her way to becoming a musical juggernaut.

The singer, songwriter and producer has not only written songs for stars like Ariana Grande and Machine Gun Kelly, but she's also made a career for herself as a performer.

"I've always been, from inception, writing for myself and wanting to perform and dance," Victoria explained during E! News' series, "Ones to Watch: Celebrating Black Voices." "Music and being an artist was one way I could combine all of my passions into one, and so I just feel like songwriting was more successful first."

As more of the music industry took notice of her talents, she said "many other doors" opened for her as an artist. Victoria released her first EP, Nightmares & Lullabies: Act 1, in 2014, and she's since added five additional records to her discography—all without the help of a label.

"Being able to tell my own story is really," she said, "it's a beautiful luxury for me right now." However, as she noted, "being an independent artist is definitely not easy."