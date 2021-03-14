You Have to Applaud Phoebe Bridgers' Commitment To Skeletonwear at 2021 Grammys

Watch : Grammy Nominee Phoebe Bridgers Talks "Punisher": Nominee Spotlight

Phoebe Bridgers and her skeleton onesies are inseparable—even at the Grammys.

The "Kyoto" singer proved she doesn't have an unfashionable bone in her body when she walked the red carpet in her signature skeleton suit on Sunday, March 14.

Phoebe was Halloween-ready at the 2021 Grammy Awards, rocking a glitzy dress designed by Thom Browne.

"I wear a skeleton costume all the time, but one of the reasons I do is because I saw this Thom Browne dress forever ago and thought it was so cool and I asked for it. I basically stole it," the 26 year old said during the E! Live From the Red Carpet pre-show.

Phoebe's mom, Jamie Gandola Bridgers, then crashed her interview, prompting the artist to reveal what her mom's support has meant to her. "Paying for guitar lessons, driving me to The Smell. It is a venue that earned its name correctly. She would wait outside and sit at Denny's for me to be done playing," Phoebe explained.