Bachelor Nation's Susie Evans and Justin Glaze Reveal They're Dating: Here's How Their Journey Began

Susie Evans and Justin Glaze's friendship has blossomed into a romance.

After months of speculation, the Bachelor Nation stars officially confirmed they're dating, sitting down with E! News for their first interview as a couple.

"Justin is my boyfriend," Susie said in a joint phone chat with Justin. "We're dating."

And they have been for some time. Although, their journey started with them being good pals.

As they recalled to E!, Justin met Susie in November 2022—not long after her relationship with former Bachelor Clayton Echard came to an end—when he needed a videographer for a work project and slid into her DMs. And it turned out they had more in common than date cards and roses, with the East Coast natives moving to Los Angeles within six months of meeting each other.

And while they always had a flirty rapport, their relationship remained platonic.

"Justin dated people, I dated people," Susie shared of the Bachelor in Paradise alum, who courted Katie Thurston before landing on the beaches of Mexico. "So the narrative of us being truly just friends was true."