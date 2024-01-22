The Wilderness Has Chosen These Yellowjackets Gifts for Every Fan

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you've binged through seasons one and two of Showtime's Yellowjackets' and are like, "Where is season three?" You're not alone. We know that it's coming, but the wait is still hard. I mean, we need to find out what happens to our favorite high school girls' soccer team that got stranded in the Canadian wilderness…and, well, who knows what really happened out there? Which is why we put together a roundup of our favorite gifts for every fan of the show – from Team Shauna to Team Natalie to anyone on Team Misty. And you don't have to be a Citizen Detective to figure out that these sweatshirts, pins, jewelry, stickers, and more, are essential for true fans of the show.
Rep your pride for Wisakayok High School with this classic baseball t-shirt that will take you straight to Nationals. Give a subtle nod to your favorite show with this symbolic pendant, set with an antique finish. Decorate your laptop or planner with a sticker of Misty with a mushroom (IYKYK) or Lottie as the Antler Queen. There's something for everyone.
So keep on scrolling to grab the merch that shows off your love for Yellowjackets. It'll get you saying, "We hear the wilderness and it hears us," or just, "Cool."
Yellowjackets Wiskayok High School Raglan T-Shirt
Yeah, Wiskayok High School Class of '96! Wear this raglan t-shirt and show your school spirit for the girls' soccer team.
Lottie the Antler Queen Yellowjackets Unisex Jersey Short Sleeve Tee
If you're looking for some low key Yellowjackets merch, this Lottie t-shirt is it. It's made of soft cotton, comes in sizes small to 3XL, and features the Antler Queen.
Yellowjackets Rune Symbol Pendant Necklace
Wear this pendant necklace when you want to subtly rep your favorite show. The chain measures 24 inches with a 2-inch extension, and the pendant measures 1.5 x 1.25 inches.
Misty Quiqley and Mushroom Yellowjackets Vinyl Chibi Sticke
Misty loves her mushrooms and you'll love this cute vinyl sticker that can go on a laptop, water bottle, planner, or in a random cabin you found in the wilderness.
Ceramic Mug 11oz - Citizen Detective - Yellowjackets
Nobody may have hired or asked for their help, but the Citizen Detectives are on the case! Whether you're AfricanGrey or PuttingtheSickinForensics, you can enjoy a cup of coffee from this fan favorite mug.
Church of Lottie-Day Saints YELLOWJACKETS Antler Queen Stickers
Available in 3x3 or 4.4 inches, and white or transparent, this Church of Lottie-Day Saints sticker is the perfect addition for your planner, laptop, water bottle, or
cult wellness retreat gear.
Yellowjackets characters Unisex Jersey Short Sleeve Tee
Can't decide which Yellowjackets character is your favorite? Well, you don't have to with this t-shirt. It calls out Misty, Shauna, Jackie, and more, and it's available in a variety of colors and sizes.
Antler Queen Chibi Yellowjackets waterproof laminated sticker
This 2-inch Antler Queen sticker is a great addition to your Yellowjackets sticker collection. It also makes that gory scene so much cuter.
Yellowjackets Doomcoming Unisex Premium Hoodie
Get your Doomcoming sweatshirt and wrap yourself in impending dread. It's also super soft and comes in a variety of sizes.
There’s No Book Club enamel pin
Sorry Jeff, there is no book club, but there is this cute enamel pin that is perfect for a jean jacket or backpack.
Yellowjackets Rune Symbol Slate Coaster Set
This set of four slate coasters feature that mysterious symbol from the show, and can protect your furniture from drink condensation.
Yellowjackets Logo Hoodie
Available in black and gold, this Yellowjackets hoodie is soft, comfy, and shows off your love for the show. It even features that key symbol that haunts the members of the soccer team in the back.
Womens Blue Wool With Yellow Faux Leather Sleeves Jacket
Super fans will flip for this Yellowjackets jacket that looks exactly like the one the girls wear on the show. Buzz, buzz.
Queen of Hearts Greeting Card & Magnet
You wouldn't want to draw the Queen of Hearts with her eyes blacked out in the show, but you may want this Queen of Hearts with her eyes blacked out as a magnet on your fridge. We hear the wilderness and it hears us.
Yellowjackets Showtime Fan Charm Bracelet
Loaded with 19 charms that depict key elements in Yellowjackets, this bracelet is essential for any fan.