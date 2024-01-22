The Wilderness Has Chosen These Yellowjackets Gifts for Every Fan

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you've binged through seasons one and two of Showtime's Yellowjackets' and are like, "Where is season three?" You're not alone. We know that it's coming, but the wait is still hard. I mean, we need to find out what happens to our favorite high school girls' soccer team that got stranded in the Canadian wilderness…and, well, who knows what really happened out there? Which is why we put together a roundup of our favorite gifts for every fan of the show – from Team Shauna to Team Natalie to anyone on Team Misty. And you don't have to be a Citizen Detective to figure out that these sweatshirts, pins, jewelry, stickers, and more, are essential for true fans of the show.

Rep your pride for Wisakayok High School with this classic baseball t-shirt that will take you straight to Nationals. Give a subtle nod to your favorite show with this symbolic pendant, set with an antique finish. Decorate your laptop or planner with a sticker of Misty with a mushroom (IYKYK) or Lottie as the Antler Queen. There's something for everyone.

So keep on scrolling to grab the merch that shows off your love for Yellowjackets. It'll get you saying, "We hear the wilderness and it hears us," or just, "Cool."