The Wilderness Has Chosen These Yellowjackets Gifts for Every Fan

You don't need to have Lottie's powers to know that these pins, t-shirts, and more, are must-haves for any fan of the show.

If you've binged through seasons one and two of Showtime's Yellowjackets' and are like, "Where is season three?" You're not alone. We know that it's coming, but the wait is still hard. I mean, we need to find out what happens to our favorite high school girls' soccer team that got stranded in the Canadian wilderness…and, well, who knows what really happened out there? Which is why we put together a roundup of our favorite gifts for every fan of the show – from Team Shauna to Team Natalie to anyone on Team Misty. And you don't have to be a Citizen Detective to figure out that these sweatshirts, pins, jewelry, stickers, and more, are essential for true fans of the show.

Rep your pride for Wisakayok High School with this classic baseball t-shirt that will take you straight to Nationals. Give a subtle nod to your favorite show with this symbolic pendant, set with an antique finish. Decorate your laptop or planner with a sticker of Misty with a mushroom (IYKYK) or Lottie as the Antler Queen. There's something for everyone.

So keep on scrolling to grab the merch that shows off your love for Yellowjackets. It'll get you saying, "We hear the wilderness and it hears us," or just, "Cool." 

Funko Pop! TV: Yellowjackets - Misty

This Funko Pop! of Misty can serve as your reminder that mushrooms aren't for everyone. And, if you'd like to expand your collection, there are figures available of Lottie, Natalie, Shauna, Van, Taissa, Ben, and Jackie, as well.

$12.99
Amazon

Yellowjackets Wiskayok High School Raglan T-Shirt

Yeah, Wiskayok High School Class of '96! Wear this raglan t-shirt and show your school spirit for the girls' soccer team.

$29.95
Paramount Shop

Lottie the Antler Queen Yellowjackets Unisex Jersey Short Sleeve Tee

If you're looking for some low key Yellowjackets merch, this Lottie t-shirt is it. It's made of soft cotton, comes in sizes small to 3XL, and features the Antler Queen.

$27.33
Etsy

Yellowjackets Rune Symbol Pendant Necklace

Wear this pendant necklace when you want to subtly rep your favorite show. The chain measures 24 inches with a 2-inch extension, and the pendant measures 1.5 x 1.25 inches.

$19.95
Paramount Shop

Misty Quiqley and Mushroom Yellowjackets Vinyl Chibi Sticke

Misty loves her mushrooms and you'll love this cute vinyl sticker that can go on a laptop, water bottle, planner, or in a random cabin you found in the wilderness.

$5
Etsy

Ceramic Mug 11oz - Citizen Detective - Yellowjackets

Nobody may have hired or asked for their help, but the Citizen Detectives are on the case! Whether you're AfricanGrey or PuttingtheSickinForensics, you can enjoy a cup of coffee from this fan favorite mug.

$15
Etsy

Church of Lottie-Day Saints YELLOWJACKETS Antler Queen Stickers

Available in 3x3 or 4.4 inches, and white or transparent, this Church of Lottie-Day Saints sticker is the perfect addition for your planner, laptop, water bottle, or cult wellness retreat gear.

$6
Etsy

Yellowjackets characters Unisex Jersey Short Sleeve Tee

Can't decide which Yellowjackets character is your favorite? Well, you don't have to with this t-shirt. It calls out Misty, Shauna, Jackie, and more, and it's available in a variety of colors and sizes.

$30
Etsy
Antler Queen Chibi Yellowjackets waterproof laminated sticker

This 2-inch Antler Queen sticker is a great addition to your Yellowjackets sticker collection. It also makes that gory scene so much cuter.

$5
Etsy

Yellowjackets Doomcoming Unisex Premium Hoodie

Get your Doomcoming sweatshirt and wrap yourself in impending dread. It's also super soft and comes in a variety of sizes.

$48.95
$41.95
Paramount Shop

There’s No Book Club enamel pin

Sorry Jeff, there is no book club, but there is this cute enamel pin that is perfect for a jean jacket or backpack.

$10
Etsy

Yellowjackets Rune Symbol Slate Coaster Set

This set of four slate coasters feature that mysterious symbol from the show, and can protect your furniture from drink condensation.

$35
Etsy

Yellowjackets Logo Hoodie

Available in black and gold, this Yellowjackets hoodie is soft, comfy, and shows off your love for the show. It even features that key symbol that haunts the members of the soccer team in the back.

$42.95
Paramount Shop

Womens Blue Wool With Yellow Faux Leather Sleeves Jacket

Super fans will flip for this Yellowjackets jacket that looks exactly like the one the girls wear on the show. Buzz, buzz.

$149.11
$119.28
Etsy

Queen of Hearts Greeting Card & Magnet

You wouldn't want to draw the Queen of Hearts with her eyes blacked out in the show, but you may want this Queen of Hearts with her eyes blacked out as a magnet on your fridge. We hear the wilderness and it hears us.

$12
Etsy

Yellowjackets Showtime Fan Charm Bracelet

Loaded with 19 charms that depict key elements in Yellowjackets, this bracelet is essential for any fan. 

$17.50
Etsy

