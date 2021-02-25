10 Ted Lasso Gifts That Will Add Positivity to Your Life

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
In case you didn't already know, Ted Lasso is now a Golden Globe-nominated series! The Apple TV+ show featured some pretty hilarious moments that will certainly go down in TV history. Does anyone else say "Football is life" way too much after watching the show? Whether you're an American football coach trying to coach an English soccer team or simply a fan of the show, you'll definitely appreciate these show-inspired gifts.
From Richmond AFC jerseys and Ted Lasso socks to soccer balls and tracksuits, we've rounded up ten gifts that will instantly make your day better!
Be Curious, Not Judgmental Photographic Print
Remember not to judge and spread your positivity on and off the field with this adorable print!
Ted Lasso AFC Richmond Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Now you can be an unofficial member of AFC Richmond with this jersey!
Go Lasso! Socks
Once you put on these socks you'll be unstoppable! Who wouldn't want to rep Ted's can-do attitude on a daily basis.
Western Star Official Match Game American Soccer Ball
We don't know about you, but Ted Lasso inspired us to kick a soccer ball around because football is life! This one matches AFC Richmond's colors, too!
Professional Sports Whistle with Lanyard
While you're busy forming your own soccer league based on positive reinforcement, pick up a few whistles for practice.
G-Style USA Men's Side Stripe Tracksuit
Embody your inner Ted with this striped tracksuit! You're bound to be the best dressed player on and off the field.
Walkers Shortbread Assorted Chocolate Shortbread Cookies
Although we wish Ted Lasso shared his biscuit recipe with us, we can at least indulge in these delicious British shortbread cookies.
AFC Richmond Travel Mug
Whether you fancy hot brown water aka tea or a cup of coffee, this mug will allow you to enjoy your favorite beverages in style.
Ted Lasso AFC Richmond Ultra-Soft Micro Fleece Blanket
Cozy up with this fleece blanket while you re-watch the Golden Globe-nominated series.
Futbol Is Life Classic T-Shirt
Show your love for the show while you wait for season 2!
