Check In to Check Out the Ultimate White Lotus Gift Guide

Celebrate the end of season two of White Lotus with eight perfect gifts for fans of the show.

By Carly Shihadeh Dec 11, 2022 2:00 PMTags
Ecomm: White Lotus

The highlight of our Sundays lately has been getting to watch a new episode of White Lotus each week. There's something so satisfying about getting lost in rich peoples' misery to forget about our own Sunday Scaries. Plus, each episode gets us closer to finding out who the three dead bodies will be and who is the murderer(s).

If you're like us and can't get enough of the trending show starring Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, and more, you're not alone. It recently got renewed for a season three, so we won't feel too sad when we finish the finale and have no more episodes to watch this season.

Another way to tide you over while waiting for Mike White's next season of White Lotus? Retail therapy, of course. Scroll below for nine items inspired by White Lotus that true fans of the show will love.

Jennifer Coolidge The White Lotus Sticker, Laptop Sticker, Decal, Waterproof, Vinyl, High-Quality, Tanya, Sicily, Pink, Scarf, HBO

She is the moment. This sticker of Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya is not a want but a need.

$5
Etsy

White Lotus White Mug

We might not be able to afford to stay in the Pineapple Suite at the White Lotus hotel, but we will definitely be investing in this hilarious mug featuring Armond, the hotel's manager from season one.

$15
Etsy

Spa Day Key Fob

We're hoping this key fob will always make us feel like we're checking in for a spa day at one of White Lotus's many luxurious locations.  

$10
Etsy

Womens Dressy Blouses Tops, Casual Long Sleeve Loose Fit Button Down Shirts

We love Aubrey Plaza's character's beach cover-up in the second to last episode of season two, and this one from Amazon looks super similar.

$20
Amazon

The Gays Just Know How To Do Stuff - Mug 15 oz

We're obsessed with you too, Tanya. We also need this mug in our lives.

$21
Etsy

The White Lotus Resort & Spa Bucket Hat

Show your fandom in style with this White Lotus bucket hat that will make you feel like you're on vacation. 

$29
HBO Shop

WILLBOND Womens Shawl Chiffon Bridal Evening Soft Wrap Scarf, Chiffon Scarf Ribbon Scarf Satin Scarf for Women and Girls

Channel your inner Tanya, or, as Valentina would call the look, "Peppa Pig" with this scarf from Amazon that starts at just $9.

$9
Amazon

White Lotus Resort and spa Dad Hat Embroidered or Printed Baseball Cap Strap Back UNISEX Adjustable Cotton Succession HBO Hat

You'll look like a real-life guest of the White Lotus when you wear this hat without having to actually stay at the drama-filled hotel. 

$13
Etsy

White Lotus | HBO Season 2 | White Lotus Sweatshirt | Aubrey Plaza | Gift Idea | Christmas Gift Idea | Jennifer Coolidge | Made in USA

We're cozying up in this sweatshirt when we rewatch season 2 of White Lotus after tonight's finale so we can catch details we may have missed the first time around. 

$45
Etsy

