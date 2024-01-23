Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century Turns 25: Celebrate With Facts That'll Make You Say Cetus-Lupeedus

Watch : Raven-Symone "Feels Good" to Be Back on Disney Channel

Zoom, zoom zoom on over because this news will make your nostalgic heart go boom, boom.

Twenty-five years ago, the Disney Channel Original Movie Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century blasted onto viewers' screens. And if you can't remember the exact plotline, sweat minor because we've got you covered.

Set in the not-so-distant future (we're talking 25 years from now at this point), the DCOM follows Kirsten Storms' character Zenon Kar. The 13-year-old lives onboard a space station with her scientist parents and her BFFs—including pal Nebula (Raven-Symoné). Like a typical teen, Zenon attends school, loves music (especially the Proto Zoa-led rock band Microbe) and can sometimes get into trouble.

However, she receives a punishment major—being grounded to Earth—after she's accused of breaking into the space station's memory bank while spying on two men from the ship's parent company, who she suspects are up to no good. While on the planet, she stays with her Aunt Judy (Holly Fulger), develops a crush on schoolmate Greg (Gregory Smith) and tries to figure out how to get back to the space station before the men's sinister plan destroys the ship.