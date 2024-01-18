How Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist Are Already Recreating Their Rosy Journey

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are giving this date idea their final rose.
After all, the Golden Bachelor stars revisited their very first one-on-one date with an outing to a New Jersey diner.
"A diner date is part of our story," Theresa wrote in her Jan. 14 Instagram post, alongside snaps from her and her new husband's breakfast date. "So, I had to bring Gerry to a New Jersey diner. (we are kinda famous for them here!) eggs, bacon and pancakes (for him), a spinach, feta cheese omelet and a fruit cup for me..so much fun meeting new and old friends!"
Of course, a trip to the diner is an important moment for Theresa and Gerry as while the 70-year-old didn't receive the first impression rose—that honor went to Faith Martin—she did get the first solo date. And the perfect night for the New Jersey native? A diner, of course.
And even though their recent diner trip didn't include a flash mob dancing to "Don't Stop Believin'" as it did during their Golden Bachelor date—Gerry made it clear that everything is still coming up roses. In fact, the retired restaurateur suggested diner outings may just be a new tradition.
"Out of 530 diners in New Jersey, Theresa took me to one of the best," he wrote on Instagram Jan. 14. With only 529 more to go, I'll be busy thru June of 2025."
And now that wedding planning is behind them, Gerry and Theresa may just have time to get working through the list. The first-ever Golden Bachelor and his final rose recipient tied the knot in a televised wedding ceremony on Jan. 4, surrounded by their family and a whole lot of Bachelor Nation members.
During their vows, Theresa reminisced about their first date, which began with an unnerving drive in a retro convertible before they got to share a milkshake and fries.
"We laugh until we cry," she shared. "We face many challenges, including a near-death experience on the California freeway. I promise to be your calm in the storm, but most of all to have fun for the rest of the days we have left on this earth."
Gerry, meanwhile, gushed, "I know I've found a full partner to share all of life's experiences that are thrown at us."
"I promise that if you're my partner in life," he continued. I will make you the happiest woman on earth."
