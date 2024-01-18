How Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist Are Already Recreating Their Rosy Journey

Watch : The Golden Wedding: All the MUST-SEE Moments!

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are giving this date idea their final rose.

After all, the Golden Bachelor stars revisited their very first one-on-one date with an outing to a New Jersey diner.

"A diner date is part of our story," Theresa wrote in her Jan. 14 Instagram post, alongside snaps from her and her new husband's breakfast date. "So, I had to bring Gerry to a New Jersey diner. (we are kinda famous for them here!) eggs, bacon and pancakes (for him), a spinach, feta cheese omelet and a fruit cup for me..so much fun meeting new and old friends!"

Of course, a trip to the diner is an important moment for Theresa and Gerry as while the 70-year-old didn't receive the first impression rose—that honor went to Faith Martin—she did get the first solo date. And the perfect night for the New Jersey native? A diner, of course.