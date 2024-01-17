Bachelorette Alum Peter Kraus Reacts to Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo’s Divorce

Bachelor Nation, can Peter Kraus steal you for a second?
Two weeks after Bryan Abasolo filed for divorce from Rachel Lindsay, the personal fitness trainer—who was among the former Bachelorette's final two suitors—shared his reaction.
"I read it. I haven't reached out," Peter said on the Jan. 17 episode of the She's All Bach podcast. "I thought about reaching out just as a support system being like, 'We went through this experience together.' We're forever connected in that way, whether it's for the good, or the bad, or whatever I don't know. But realized that wasn't my place."
After all, he and Rachel are no longer in touch.
"I'm not a part of her life anymore, she's not a part of my life anymore," he continued. "You would never reach out to an ex during a breakup in real life. Maybe you would, I wouldn't."
And while some fans may wonder if Peter and Rachel could ever rekindle their romance—which came to a tearful end on the 2017 season of The Bachelorette after he didn't want to propose—he suggested that everything between them ultimately happened for the right reasons.
"I'm at a point in life where I am trying my very best to realize the past is in the past for a reason," the gym owner added. "And if it was meant to be, it would have been then."
Still, Peter made it clear he wants only good things for Rachel.
"Wish her nothing but the best, and I really do feel terrible that it ended in that way," he said about her and Bryan's split. "Breakups, divorce, all that, heartache, all of it's hard. It's complicated. No one's good at it. If you are good at it, you're lying to yourself."
And the 37-year-old hopes followers will be kind.
"I just wish her a lot of grace and love, and I hope that it's not the worst thing that ever happens," he noted. "And I hope people are easy on her. That crowd of people can be so harsh for so many reasons. I just wish that people could find grace and, like, she's just a person. She's going through life just like they are, hard times just like they are."
Peter has already seen some of the comments, too.
"Because of their breakup—the only reason I knew is because all my feeds started blowing up with hundreds of messages from people saying like, ‘They never deserved it. Now's your time.' Like all this crazy stuff," he added. "So I just turned off those comments for a while. I was like, 'Y'all are way too invested in someone else's life.'"
Bryan filed for divorce from Rachel Jan. 2 and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their breakup.
"After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew," the chiropractor wrote in an Instagram post at the time. "My parents have been married forever and I'm a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go."
And while Rachel acknowledged it's been a "difficult time," she isn't ready to fully talk about the split yet.
"I will eventually, but now is not the time," the attorney said on the Jan. 5 episode of her podcast Higher Learning. "Just trying to take it day by day."
