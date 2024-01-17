Bachelorette Alum Peter Kraus Reacts to Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo’s Divorce

Watch : Rachel Lindsay Breaks Silence on Divorce From Bryan Abasolo

Bachelor Nation, can Peter Kraus steal you for a second?

Two weeks after Bryan Abasolo filed for divorce from Rachel Lindsay, the personal fitness trainer—who was among the former Bachelorette's final two suitors—shared his reaction.

"I read it. I haven't reached out," Peter said on the Jan. 17 episode of the She's All Bach podcast. "I thought about reaching out just as a support system being like, 'We went through this experience together.' We're forever connected in that way, whether it's for the good, or the bad, or whatever I don't know. But realized that wasn't my place."

After all, he and Rachel are no longer in touch.

"I'm not a part of her life anymore, she's not a part of my life anymore," he continued. "You would never reach out to an ex during a breakup in real life. Maybe you would, I wouldn't."