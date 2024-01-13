The 33 Best Amazon Deals This Month— $7 Dresses, 50% off Yankee Candles, 30% off Fitbit Trackers & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The holiday season is over and I'm in need of some cheer. My quick fix is a retail therapy session. Sadly, I don't have an unlimited shopping budget. However, I'm a shopping editor with some intel on the best deals. If you're in the mood to shop, you're in the right place if you want to stick to your budget and expand your closet.

I cannot pass up a 50% discount on Yankee Candles. Getting 30% off a Fitbit Fitness Tracker is just what I need to stay on top of my 2024 fitness goals. I'm freezing right now, but this $6 dress deal has me daydreaming about spring weather. Meanwhile, I'll bundle up with this puffer jacket, which is on sale for 74% off.

There are millions of items available on Amazon. Here are the 33 best deals from the Amazon Winter Sale that you should check out this month, according to an E! Shopping Editor.