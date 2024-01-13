The 33 Best Amazon Deals This Month— $7 Dresses, 50% off Yankee Candles, 30% off Fitbit Trackers & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The holiday season is over and I'm in need of some cheer. My quick fix is a retail therapy session. Sadly, I don't have an unlimited shopping budget. However, I'm a shopping editor with some intel on the best deals. If you're in the mood to shop, you're in the right place if you want to stick to your budget and expand your closet.
I cannot pass up a 50% discount on Yankee Candles. Getting 30% off a Fitbit Fitness Tracker is just what I need to stay on top of my 2024 fitness goals. I'm freezing right now, but this $6 dress deal has me daydreaming about spring weather. Meanwhile, I'll bundle up with this puffer jacket, which is on sale for 74% off.
There are millions of items available on Amazon. Here are the 33 best deals from the Amazon Winter Sale that you should check out this month, according to an E! Shopping Editor.
TL;DR: The Most Popular Amazon Deals This Month
- Bedsure Fleece Throw Blanket: 126,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: 85,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Matein Travel Laptop Backpack with USB Charging Port: 76,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Wet Brush Detangling Brush: 52,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Mirity Women Racerback Sports Bras: 42,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask: 40,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Yankee Candle: 39,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- NanoSteamer 3-in-1 Facial Steamer: 30,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Yintar 6Ft Power Strip Surge Protector: 15,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews
Amazon Essentials Waisted Maxi Dress
I am obsessed with this flowy dress. And you cannot beat this price. I love the black confetti print and there are lots of other colorways too.
Amazon Essentials Jersey Relaxed-Fit Muscle-Sleeve Swing Tunic
Stock up on these tanks now! They're comfy, chic, and essential for layering. Get one in every color.
Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Midi Button Front Tie Dress
It doesn't get more flattering than a tie front dress. There are 5 cute colorways to choose from.
Amazon Essentials Jersey Oversized-Fit Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt Dress
Get the comfort of a t-shirt and the ease of a dress with this cozy, chic style. It comes in 17 solid colors and patterns. It has 2,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Wet Brush Detangling Brush
If you dread detangling your hair, you need the Wet Brush Original Detangler in your life. This brush glides through tangles with easy without those "ouch" moments. I always brush the tangles out of my hair before I shower, but as the name suggests, this brush is great for wet hair too.
Amazon has this brush in 21 colors and it has 52,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It has been recommended by Olivia Culpo, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore, Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy, and Katie Austin.
Bedsure Fleece Throw Blanket
As far as I'm concerned, you can never have too many blankets. These are so plush that you will want one in every room of your house. Thankfully, there are 28 colorways with options to match your aesthetic. This blanket comes in 7 colorways and has 126,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Yankee Candle
A Yankee Candle deal is too tough to resist. These are aromatic, but not overwhelming with scent. They are so classic and Amazon has lots of options. Shoppers left 39,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews for these candles.
Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Quarter-Zip Polar Fleece Pullover
You'll live in this plush pullover. It's insanely soft and you'll want one in every color. There are 31 colorways to choose from, by the way. It has 8,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Celor Under Eye Patches
Pamper yourself with some hydrating under-eye gels that hydrate, soothe, and reduce puffiness. This top-seller has 10,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Say goodbye to dark circles and add these to your cart.
Amazon Essentials Jersey Relaxed-Fit Muscle-Sleeve Swing Dress
Relax in one of these effortless swing dresses. It comes in 15 colorways and has 1,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Yintar 6Ft Power Strip Surge Protector
No, this isn't the most luxurious purchase, but I'm all about outlet access. If don't have it, I use a power strip and I bring one anywhere I travel. This is an absolute must-have and it's 50% off with 15,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
If you loathe chopping vegetables or if you just want to get more done faster, you need to check out the Fullstar Vegetable Chopper. It has 85,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews, and it's basically multiple products in one because of the attachments that come with it.
You can use a small blade to dice soft fruits and vegetables or a large blade for hard fruits and vegetables. You can spiral vegetables with another attachment and you can use a ribbon blade for super thin slices. This product is incredibly easy to use, simple to clean, and it's on sale right now.
Automet Half Zip Cropped Pullover Fleece
Chic meets casual with this polished, half zip pullover. It is incredibly comfortable and it looks much more expensive than it actually it. It can easily be a dupe for a pricey pullover from another brand. I am in love with the pink, but there are 20 colorways to choose from.
Ninja BL642 Nutri Ninja Personal & Countertop Blender
Go all out with your blending and just get this bundle. It comes with to-go cups with leak-proof lids. The pitcher and to-go cups are dishwasher-safe for efficient cleaning. This blender bundle is an Amazon customer favorite with 6,000+ 5-star reviews.
"This blender is great. I make amazing protein smoothies with it in 5 mins. Clean up is very easy," a shopper said.
Matein 14 Inch Travel Laptop Backpack with USB Charging Port
A laptop backpack with a built-in charging port is a must for traveling and commuting. This top-rated find has 76,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in 30 colors and 4 sizes.
Hospan Collapsible Foot Spa
This is a purchase that made me so happy. I love the luxury of a foot bath and this one is easy to store since it folds up. It comes in 4 colors and has 2,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Essentials Women's Heavyweight Long-Sleeve Hooded Puffer Coat
I buy one of these coats every year. I have it in pink, black, and white. Today, I'm nabbing this cherry red. These are warm without feeling heavy and you'll wear yours all winter long. This top-selling style has 7,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Famiworths Iced Coffee Maker, Hot and Cold Coffee Maker
Brew up some barista-level iced coffee at home with this machine. It's compatible with K Cups and you can brew hot drinks too. It has 2,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Pekokavo Sofa Arm Clip Tray
If you don't have an end table near your sofa, I recommend this. It's great for drinks, snacks, a mousepad, and any other essentials. It comes in 4 colorways.
Shvyog Vitamin C Face Mask with Kaolin Clay and Turmeric for Dark Spots, Dull Skin
Brighten up your complexion and unclog your pores with a multi-tasking clay mask, which has 4,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper gushed, "This turmeric face mask is the goat I had several dark spots over the past years and most of my dark spots ARE GONE like magic it really works wonders."
Comwarm Cross Band Fuzzy Slippers
Slippers are the perfect everyday indulgence. These are fluffy, warm, and endlessly cute. There are 13 colors to choose from. The Comwarm Cross Band Fuzzy Slippers have 13,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler with Handle
Keep your drink cool in this sleek, leak-free tumbler. And no more scrubbing because you can just throw this in the dishwasher. There are 2 sizes and 9 colorways to choose from. This Hydro Flask has 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ododos Unisex Mini Belt Bag
This top-rated belt bag has 12,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It's available in 29 colors ranging from bold to neutral. Adjust the strap to use this is a waist bag, shoulder bag, or crossbody. This bag is mini, but roomy with enough storage for your daily must-haves. It has been recommended by Kyle Richards and Maria Sharapova.
Ricris Premium Makeup Brush Cleaner Dryer
I bought this from Kenya Moore's recommendations. It is the easiest, quickest way to clean and dry my makeup brushes with ease.
Taco Tuesday Deluxe 8-Inch 6-Wedge Electric Quesadilla Maker with Extra Stuffing Latch
If you love quesadillas, but you get frustrated flipping it on your own, this gadget makes snacking so much easier. It has 5,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
NanoSteamer Large 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer
When I use a facial steamer on a consistent basis, my skin is much less congested and it's super soft. I definitely notice a difference when I lapse in my routine. As someone with oily skin, this really helps me cut down that skin congestion and combat excess impurities and oil.
I do this once every other week. When I use this, my masks, serums, and moisturizers absorbs so much quicker and my skin looks so much better.
Here's a great facial steamer. it's moderately priced and it's a three-in-one product. This steamer can be used as a towel warmer and a home humidifier. It has a 30-minute runtime, generating nano-ionic steam. It also comes with a 5-piece stainless steel blemish extractor kit.
This steamer has 30,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It's also been recommended by Lisa Barlow and Kyle Richards.
Anrabess Casual Loose Sundress
Nail that whole effortless chic vibe with this loose dress. There are 38 colorways and prints. This style has 16,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask and Deep Conditioner for Dry or Damaged Hair
I've been using this deep conditioner treatment once every other week for a few months— go with the frequency that works best for your hair and your lifestyle. It detangles my hair and makes it incredibly soft and shiny. The Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask and Deep Conditioner has 40,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Vinsguir Ab Roller Wheel
Work out anywhere with this easy-to-use ab roller wheel. You can use it in two different ways and it doesn't make any annoying noise. It has 14,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
HPGYN Resistance Bands
This bundle comes with 3 bands with different levels of resistance and a carrying case. There are 9 colorways and 3 lengths to choose from. This is a customer favorite with 7,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
This product was included in Captain Jason Chambers' Below Deck must-haves list.
Fitbit Inspire 3 Health &-Fitness-Tracker
Keep track of your fitness goals, sleep, heart rate, and more with the Fitbit. It has 6,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews and comes in 3 colors.
IUGA High Waisted Leggings
Get comfort and support with these sleek, sculpting, high-waisted leggings. Sizes range from XS to 3X and there are 20 colorways. These leggings have 11,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mirity Women Racerback Sports Bras
Nab a customer favorite with 42,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. These sports bras come in sets of 3 and there are 12 colorways to choose from.
How much is Amazon Prime?
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay $139 per year. Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon shipping?
Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon Prime Student membership?
Students can get Amazon Prime at a reduced price of $7.49 per month or pay $69 per year. Click here to sign up for a free 6-month trial.
