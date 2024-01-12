The Cast of Sabrina The Teenage Witch Will Have a Magical Reunion at 90s Con

Watch : Melissa Joan Hart SKEPTICAL About Sabrina The Teenage Witch Reunion

Prepare yourself for a spellbinding time, because Sabrina is back.

Indeed, the cast of the beloved series Sabrina the Teenage Witch will officially reunite at 90s Con in March, and they called upon a few magical forces to deliver the news.

"Hey guys," began Melissa Joan Hart, who played the show's eponymous lead, in a video alongside castmate Jenna Leigh Green, who played Queen Bee Libby Chessler. "We are here in front of the Spellman family house."

To which Jenna added, "Can you believe this? This is really cool, I feel like there's something else cool..."

And "cool" is perhaps an understatement for the epic cast reunion that is set to take place in Hartford, CT. Not only will both Melissa and Jenna be in attendance at 90s Con, but they'll be joined by their fellow Sabrina alum Beth Broderick (Zelda Spellman), Nate Richert (Harvey Kinkle) and Alimi Ballard (Quizmaster Albert).

As Melissa herself put it, "It'll be a magical con. Come on out."