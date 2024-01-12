The Cast of Sabrina The Teenage Witch Will Have a Magical Reunion at 90s Con

Prepare yourself for a spellbinding time, because Sabrina is back.
Indeed, the cast of the beloved series Sabrina the Teenage Witch will officially reunite at 90s Con in March, and they called upon a few magical forces to deliver the news.
"Hey guys," began Melissa Joan Hart, who played the show's eponymous lead, in a video alongside castmate Jenna Leigh Green, who played Queen Bee Libby Chessler. "We are here in front of the Spellman family house."
To which Jenna added, "Can you believe this? This is really cool, I feel like there's something else cool..."
And "cool" is perhaps an understatement for the epic cast reunion that is set to take place in Hartford, CT. Not only will both Melissa and Jenna be in attendance at 90s Con, but they'll be joined by their fellow Sabrina alum Beth Broderick (Zelda Spellman), Nate Richert (Harvey Kinkle) and Alimi Ballard (Quizmaster Albert).
As Melissa herself put it, "It'll be a magical con. Come on out."
Sabrina the Teenage Witch, based off the Archie Comics series off the same name, ran for seven seasons, airing from 1996 to 2003.
But despite the show's popularity, fans looking for more supernatural fun should be sure to attend 90s Con for their Sabrina fix, as the teenage witch herself as previously shared a reboot of the original series is unlikely.
"No, I don't think so," she told E! News at last year's 90s Con. "There's too much red tape to get through. I mean, I think we would all have a lot of fun, but I don't think that that necessarily makes for a good show just because we're having a blast. I think that it's really hard to reboot something, do it smart."
The Clarissa Explains It All actress continued, "I think that people have thought about it for too long and everyone has an idea of what they want it to be, but I don't think it would ever make anyone happy."
And the bewitching cast will be in good company at 90s Con, with other confirmed attendees being Geena Davis, Susan Sarandon, Alyssa Milano, a number of cast members of Boy Meets World and Step by Step, the latter of which will mark the first reunion since the passing of Suzanne Sommers.
But while you wait for March, take a page out of Sabrina's spellbook and keep reading for secrets behind Sabrina the Teenage Witch.