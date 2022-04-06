This Sabrina the Teenage Witch Reunion Is Pure Magic

Watch : TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Game" & More!

Could we be more excited if we tried? Witch, please!

The cast of Sabrina the Teenage Witch—including Melissa Joan Hart (Sabrina), Nate Richert (Harvey) and Caroline Rhea (Aunt Hilda) —reunited on TikTok April 5 and we are living for it.

The video featured the cast participating in a viral trend: listening to songs and revealing whether they've heard them before. Caroline posted the clip with the caption, "is this what mortals do for fun?"

Yes, yes it is.

Some of the songs in the video included: I Don't Care by Ed Sheeran, Señorita by Shawn Mendes, Truth Hurts by Lizzo, Old Town Road by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus and Lewis Capaldi's Someone You Loved.

While the group knew most of the songs, one tune that stumped Melissa and Nate was Truth Hurts—which Caroline didn't appreciate.

"It's Lizzo!" Caroline shouted in disbelief.

Sabrina the Teenage Witch—which first premiered in 1996—aired for seven seasons until its end in 2003. It also had three spinoff movies including Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Sabrina Goes to Rome and Sabrina, Down Under.