Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix Sues Ex Tom Sandoval Over Shared House

Ariana Madix is SUR-ving up a lawsuit against Tom Sandoval.
The Vanderpump Rules star is suing her ex-boyfriend over their Los Angeles home, which they co-own despite their dramatic breakup last year, according to court documents obtained by TMZ Jan. 5.
Ariana is seeking a "partition by sale," meaning she wants a judge to order the former couple to sell the house and divide the proceeds, per the legal papers. The request also means that Ariana is forgoing the "division in-kind" option, where the property is divided into equal shares between the co-owners without selling it.
For her part, Ariana has wanted to sell the five-bedroom home—which she and Tom bought for $2 million in 2019—ever since she found out that he had cheated on her with their VPR costar Rachel "Raquel" Leviss.
"I want my money out of that house as quickly as possible," she told host Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in May, two months after calling it quits with Tom over his infidelity. "I want to move on."
At the time, Ariana said she was still living under the same roof as the Schwartz & Sandy's co-owner, but that the two only spoke through their assistants as a "go-between."
By December, the 38-year-old was staying at an AirBnB while competing on Dancing With the Stars, though she would "regularly go back and forth" between the rental and the home she shares with Tom.
"I'm working on the situation with the ownership with the house," Ariana said during a Dec. 10 appearance on WWHL. "I would love for that to be resolved quickly."
Hinting at an "issue" over the ownership of the property, the Single AF Cocktails author continued, "We own it equally, so whatever happens with it has to be agreed upon between both owners."
Ariana added, "I want to sell it, he does not."
E! News has reached out to Ariana's rep for comment but hasn't heard back. A spokesperson for Tom had no comment on the lawsuit when contacted by E! News.
