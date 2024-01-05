The White Lotus Season 3 Cast Revealed

Watch : The White Lotus Brings Back Natasha Rothwell for Season 3

We're ready to check back in now more than ever.

HBO announced the cast for the highly-anticipated third season of The White Lotus which includes Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, Dom Hetrakul, Michelle Monaghan and Tayme Thapthimthong. Plus, they'll all join season one returning cast member Natasha Rothwell. The series is set to begin filming in Thailand next month.

Just in case you need a quick trip down memory lane: During the show's first season Belinda (Natasha) served as a companion to Jennifer Coolidge's unpredictable heiress Tanya McQuoid, who ultimately backtracked on her promise of helping Belinda open up her very own wellness center, opting to leave her with a large amount of cash instead.

And though Natasha may not have played a part in season two (where Tanya checks out for good, unfortunately), she teased that fans can expect for their jaws to drop during season three, as hers did after going through the latest scripts.