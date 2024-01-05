The White Lotus Season 3 Cast Revealed

HBO unveiled the cast for season of three of The White Lotus, which will include Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, Dom Hetrakul, Michelle Monaghan and Tayme Thapthimthong.

Watch: The White Lotus Brings Back Natasha Rothwell for Season 3

We're ready to check back in now more than ever.

HBO announced the cast for the highly-anticipated third season of The White Lotus which includes Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, Dom Hetrakul, Michelle Monaghan and Tayme Thapthimthong. Plus, they'll all join season one returning cast member Natasha Rothwell. The series is set to begin filming in Thailand next month.

Just in case you need a quick trip down memory lane: During the show's first season Belinda (Natasha) served as a companion to Jennifer Coolidge's unpredictable heiress Tanya McQuoid, who ultimately backtracked on her promise of helping Belinda open up her very own wellness center, opting to leave her with a large amount of cash instead.

And though Natasha may not have played a part in season two (where Tanya checks out for good, unfortunately), she teased that fans can expect for their jaws to drop during season three, as hers did after going through the latest scripts.

Everything We Know About The White Lotus Season 3

"I gasped out loud a minimum of five times, and this was just me reading them," Natasha told Vanity Fair in an article published last month. "The scripts are a testament to [creator] Mike [White]'s skill and ability to tell the most smart and entertaining stories."

Mario Perez/HBO

As the Insecure star noted, Mike is determined to blow viewers away.

"Everything that he does is like a lesson to me as an actor and a performer," she continued. "And as a writer myself, he takes folks on a journey. Everyone needs to buckle up, because it's going to get real!"

Keep reading for everything we know so far about The White Lotus season 3.

Fabio Lovino/HBO
Where are things headed next?

On March 27, Variety reported that season three will take place in Thailand.

After wrapping production on The White Lotus' second season in Sicily, creator Mike White hinted that he already had a destination for season three in mind.

"The first season highlighted money and the second season is sex," he said. "I think the third season, it would be maybe a satirical, funny look at death, Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round."

HBO
Will the season two mystery continue?

The end of The White Lotus' second season still left some untied threads, particularly when it comes to the nefarious dealings of Tanya's (Jennifer Coolidge) husband Greg (Jon Gries).

However, Mike White suggested those questions might get answered sooner rather than later.

"I think as far as like, what happens to Greg and the conspiracy of Tanya's death, it's possible that I think Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) is scared enough to just leave it alone," White said to HBO after the season two finale, "but the fact that all of those guys die on the boat, it feels like there's gotta be somebody who's gonna track it back down to Greg. But maybe you'll have to wait to find out what happens."

HBO
Could anybody else from season two return?

The second season introduced viewers to sex-addicted producer Dominic Di Grasso, played by Michael Imperioli, traveling with his son Albie (Adam DiMarco) and father Bert (F. Murray Abraham).

While it's unclear if Michael has actually had conversations about reprising his role in season three—he'd certainly jump at the chance.

"Who knows, maybe there'll be another White Lotus season where Dominic comes with his wife and they patch it all up!" Michael suggested to Esquire in December. "I don't want to think about it too much. Because the idea of that makes me so happy. I don't want to be disappointed. I would want nothing more than that."

Hey, if that means we'd get to meet Laura Dern, who voiced Dominic's wife in season two, we're all for it!

Mario Perez/HBO
What about some season one returns?

In July 2022, Connie Britton—who played businesswoman Nicole Mossbacher in season one—revealed that she and Mike White had already discussed her potential return.

"He wanted me to be in the second season, and there was an idea that I loved for the character," Connie told Deadline in July 2022. "Our intention is to do it in the third season. A piece of casting didn't work in the second season and we're hoping to that in the third season."

When asked about the idea by E! News in January, Connie simply said, "Listen, my lips are sealed."

Fabio Lovino/HBO
Tanya won't be back again...right?

After Tanya—spoiler alert!—killed a bunch of people and then fell to her death in the season two finale, it stands to reason that Jennifer Coolidge probably won't be returning to The White Lotus for the third season in a row—even in ghost form.

"He sort of sticks to his guns," Jennifer said of Mike White in an interview with E! News Jan. 17. "He's an amazing friend, but I think he made his decision. He wanted a big, dramatic, Italian, you know, operatic ending for White Lotus 2, and he wanted to sacrifice Tanya."

May she rest in peace.

Fabio Lovino/HBO
When will season three premiere?

Simply put: It's still going to be a while.

Season three hasn't even started production yet, so if you're craving some devious resort behavior, you'll have to settle for a re-watch of the first two seasons of The White Lotus, which are available to stream on HBO Max.

