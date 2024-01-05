Make Life Easier With $3 Stanley Tumbler Accessories— Spill Stoppers, Snack Trays, Carrying Cases & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
A great way to stay on top of your water intake goals is a reliable tumbler. There are so many great options to choose from, but the Stanley Tumbler stands out from the rest with 31,900+ five-star Amazon reviews. It has even been recommended by celebrities including Shay Mitchell, Jenna Dewan, Kandi Burruss, Jenna Johnson, Witney Carson, Haylie Duff, Katie Austin, and Duff Goldman. If you have a Stanley Tumbler, you know the hype is real and I have more good news for you: the best can get even better. You can enhance your go-to tumbler with useful and affordable accessories starting at just $3.
Stop worrying about leaks with some handy spill stoppers. Enjoy snacks as you sip with one of these trays. Go hands-free with a cute carrying case. And, of course, we can't forget about some spare straws and cleaning brushes.
Take the internet's favorite water bottle to the next level with these E! Shopping Editor recommendations.
Homdsg Silicone Spill Stopper Set of 3
If you love your Stanley tumbler, I'm right there with you. They really do keep my water at an optimal temperature for so long—even ice stays frozen. There's just one problem: leaks from the straw. Stop spills from happening with this affordable hack. This set has 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Nuovoware Snack Bowl For Stanley Tumbler
Make sure your snacks are always close by whenever you have your Stanley Tumbler with this detachable tray, which comes in 3 colors.
Dmtinta Silicone Snack Bowl for Stanley Tumbler With Cover
Protect your snacks and prevent spillage with this tray attachment, which comes with a lid.
Dabria Water Bottle Carrier Bag
The handle on Stanley Tumblers has a great grip, but if you're like me and you are always carrying a lot of things, go hands-free. This case allows me to carry my tumbler as a crossbody or shoulder bag. It also has a carabiner clip one side and a zip-up pocket on the other for additional storage. There are 2 sizes and 4 colors to choose from.
Lokass Initial A-Z Water Bottle Carrier Bag for Stanley
Get the functionality of a crossbody case and a personal touch with one of these initial-adorned carrier cases. There are 3 colorways.
Yopria Water Bottle Pouch For Stanley Quencher
Get storage minus the bulk with this clip-on bottle pouch. It's the perfect size for your keys, lip balm, and other small necessities. Choose from leopard print and 3 solid colors.
Rawnori 2 Drinking Straw Cleaning Brushes
I try my best to drink water, but when I use my Stanley for tea, smoothies, or iced coffee, it takes extra effort to clean the straw. These brushes make cleaning my straw so easy. The bundle has 18,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kuwseiy Replacement Straw for Stanley
An extra straw is a must for me. This affordable set has 8 reusable straws that are compatible with 30 oz. and 40 oz. tumbler cups.
Beonsky Replacement Straw Compatible with Stanley and Cleaning Brush
Add fun and function to your tumbler with this set of colorful straws, plus there's a cleaning brush. This bundle has 2,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Stanley Reusable Quencher Straws- 4-Pack
Go for the official brand accessories with this set of replacement straws from Stanley. There are options for 20 oz., 30 oz., and 40 oz. tumblers.
WK Ieason 2 Pcs Tumbler Bottom Protector Boot for Stanley Quencher
Save your tumbler from scratches, dents, and dings with these washable and foldable protective covers. These 2-piece sets come in 20 color combinations.
GardTok Silicone Boot Cover for Stanley Cup
If you want to even more coverage to protect your tumbler from damage, these cover so much of your tumbler. There are 11 colors and prints to choose from.
Beonsky Replacement Straw Cover Spill Stopper Accessories for Stanley Cup
Take your tumbler to the next level with this bundle that has all your necessities: spill stoppers, replacement straws, straw cleaning brushes, and straw caps. The set has 2,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
BonneChance Stanley Cup Accessories - 6pc Spill Proof Stoppers, Straw Covers, Boot
These adorable sets have straw cover caps, spill stoppers, and protective silicone sleeves. There are multiple color options.
HuLiPaLi Stanley Cup Accessories Set Stanley Cup Accessories Set
Here's another cute set with spill stoppers, straw caps, replacement straws, and cleaning brushes.
Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler with Lid and Straw
And, of course, this list wouldn't be complete without the Stanley Tumbler itself. There are many colors, sizes, and styles to choose from. This one has 31,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
It keeps drinks cold for 9 hours and hot for 5 hours, according to Stanley. Ice stays frozen for up to 40 hours, per the brand.
Where can I buy a Stanley Tumbler?
You can get Stanley Tumblers from the Stanley website, Amazon, Target, Urban Outfitters, L.L. Bean, Pottery Barn Teen, and Dick's Sporting Goods among other retailers.
Which Stanley Tumbler is the best?
The "best" Stanley Tumbler depends on your daily needs and aesthetics preferences. A very popular Stanley Tumbler is the Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler. It comes in many colors and it is dishwasher-safe.
How do I clean my Stanley Tumbler?
Fill with warm water and a mild soap. Let it stand for at least 5 minutes (more if it is stained). Wash with damp sponge or cloth, rinse, and dry.
Can I put my Stanley Tumbler in the dishwasher?
Check the bottom of your tumbler to find out if it is dishwasher-safe. The Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler is dishwasher-safe.
How long do Stanley Tumblers stay cold?
The Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler stays cold for 9 hours, per the brand.
How long do Stanley Tumblers keep coffee hot?
The Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler keeps your beverage hot for 5 hours, according to the brand.
How long does ice stay frozen in a Stanley Tumbler?
The Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler keeps ice frozen for 40 hours, Stanley claims.
Where can I get Stanley Tumbler accessories?
You can get official Stanley Tumbler accessories and replacement parts from the brand's website. There are also lots of compatible Stanley Tumbler accessories available on Amazon from various retailers.
