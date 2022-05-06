We Found the Motivational Water Bottle Khloe Kardashian Used on The Kardashians

We shared this item used by Khloe Kardashian because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Of course, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's engagement was the main storyline on the May 5. 2022 episode of The Kardashians. And, of course, everyone's reactions were a major focus of the episode. After the big night, Khloe Kardashian visited Scott Disick with a gift basket in hand to check in and see how he and the kids were handling the big milestone. In addition to that basket full of snacks, Khloe had a pink water bottle hanging from her wrist. This isn't the first time we've seen her with one of those. The reality star posted about the motivational water bottle in Summer 2021.
It turns out, that it's actually a super affordable product. Khloe shared a link to the motivational water bottle, which is $25 and has 20,600+ 5-star reviews. What makes this water bottle so great? It is labeled in two-hour increments as a reminder to stay hydrated. It also has motivational phrases to encourage some good habits. Of course, we watch this show for all of the major family moments, but it's also giving some shopping inspiration... especially with such an affordable find!
Khloe shared the water bottle on her Instagram Story several times and her sister Kim Kardashian even posted a photo of it, describing it as "very inspiring."
Fidus Large 1 Gallon Motivational Water Bottle
This water bottle comes in 13 colors and it has 20,600+ 5-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.
Khloe isn't the only one who uses this water bottle. Check out some of the rave 5-star Amazon reviews.
One shopper explained," This is exactly what I wanted. It's a gallon size water bottle, easy to open, easy to clean (everything comes apart including the straw), and marked with times and encouraging quotes. The color is exactly as pictured, and hasn't faded with months of use and cleaning. I frequently toss this in my work tote to carry it around and it hasn't leaked once despite regularly being on it's side, rolling around, or even being upside-down."
Another shared, "This water bottle is awesome if you need the motivation and accountability to reach a goal for the amount of water you want to drink in a day."
An Amazon customer reviewed, "This is a good quality bottle. The milestone marks are clever and funny that keeps you motivated to drink. My work requires sitting/standing at my desk for 8+ hours and often I go hours without drinking water. So I got this bottle."
A customer raved, "I love this bottle! It is helping me drink more water, as my my mind is making it into a challenge to keep schedule. It is easy to clean, as you can fit your hand inside."
"BEST BOTTLE EVER! First of all, I got the blue and purple one, and the colors are so soothing to look at. Secondly, the outside of the bottle has a really soft finish to it when your holding it. It doesn't feel like squeaky plastic, it's a soft and smooth finish on the outside to give it an amazing texture feeling when you're holding it. The straw feature is perfect bc when you unlock it, the straw pops right up for you to start drinking. You can also remove the straw if you prefer to chug from the bottle," a fan of the water bottle explained.
