Never Scrub a Water Bottle Again: These $8 Cleaning Tablets Have 25,100+ 5-Star Reviews

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
A lot of us have ditched single-use plastic products in favor of reusable options. If you love to sip on water, tea, or iced coffee from a reusable bottle, you also know how annoying those containers are to clean. It can be hard to reach the bottom of the bottle, let alone scrub it clean. So, what are you supposed to do? You can't just buy a new water bottle every time it gets dirty. That defeats the purpose of reusable bottles, after all. Thankfully, Amazon always has an affordable answer.
You need to check out these water bottle cleaning tablets. Say goodbye to hours of scrubbing your water bottle or coffee to-go mug. All you need to do is fill the container with warm water. Then drop in one Bottle Bright Bottle Cleaning Tablet. Wait 15-30 minutes, rinse out the water and you'll be amazed. This easy-to-use cleaning product removes those tough stains and saves you a ton of time.
The Bottle Bright Bottle Cleaning Tablets cost $8 for a twelve-pack and they have 25,100+ 5-star reviews from Amazon shoppers. Save your water bottle and the time you would have spent cleaning. You need these tablets in your life.
If you need a little more convincing before you add these to your cart, check out these reviews.
Bottle Bright Bottle Cleaning Tablet Reviews
A shopper explained, "I was wondering if these would actually work - and they did! I drink a lot of iced tea and my plastic insulated glasses are so stained. I tried soaking them, baking soda, everything (I don't have a dishwasher). Also, it's hard to get my hand in the bottom of the cup to scrub, scrub. I used these in all of them - voila! Clean, took off all the stains, amazing. Highly recommend!"
Another declared, "Actually works! I'll join the chorus - we have a product here that lives up to its claims. I was tepid, but as soon as I dumped out the cleaning water to see it come out brown, taking all the tea stains with it, I was hooked. This is super easy. warm water, drop a tab in, wait a half hour. Then clean as a whistle"
Someone reviewed, "I used these on some older thermal bottles I used for hot tea and coffee. I was ready to throw them out because they were so gross inside. My daughter told me about these so I purchased them. I put very hot water and one tablet in. Let it sit about 30 minutes and rinsed. All the residue was gone!"
An Amazon customer said, "In all my years of attempting to remove the tea stains from my large white ceramic mug and metal tumblers, I have never come across anything as effective as this product; it is simply amazing (I wish I took before & after photos). I filled the mug with boiled water, dropped in a Bottle Bright Cleaning tablet and let it do it's magic. Within 1 hour the tea stains from the metal tumbler were lifted, literally, and floating."
A shopper shared, "This is THE BEST bottle cleaner I have found. Super easy to use and it even removes tea stains from metal tea strainers. A+."
"These things were surprisingly amazing at getting really old stains out of my to-go coffee cups. Pretty awesome! And very surprising," an Amazon customer wrote.
