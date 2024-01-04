We Found the Tote Bag Everyone Has on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Feel like you're on a Real Housewives cast trip (minus the drama) with the Lily and Bean bag Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, and the rest of the cast carries.

Shop Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Lily and Bean BagE! Illustration/ Photos Courtesy of Charles Sykes/ Bravo, Rich Polk/Bravo, and Lily and Bean

When I watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, I try to manifest the lifestyle I want. I want flawless makeup, glamorous fashion, and first-class travel. Of course, the cast is working with a way higher budget than I am, but as someone who shops for a living, I'm always looking for shoppable opportunities for me to feel like a Bravolebrity.

On the Season 13 cast trip to Las Vegas, Kyle Richards boarded the private jet with two armfuls of personalized tote bags. The plane is out of my budget (for now), but those Lily and Bean tote bags sure caught my eye. How chic and timeless. Of course, I want accessories that are approved by Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, and Crystal Kung-Minkoff

I always pretend I'm a Beverly Hills Housewife with my Lily and Bean bag. Now, I'm just waiting on a diamond to hold for the opening credits. 

E! Illustration/ Photos Courtesy of Bravo

I've been a Lily and Bean shopper ever since I saw Kyle rolling her monogrammed suitcase on a cast trip. Kathy Hilton endearingly misplaced her Lily & Bean tote bag during Season 11. RHOBH alum Lisa Rinna has carried bags from the brand too. 

It's fair to say this brand is a Bravo fan essential, for sure!

The Lily Canvas Tote Bag- Design Your Own

You can customize this jumbo weekender tote with your favorite color combination and your initials. It's great for someone who likes to carry all of their essentials on them every day or if you're going on a short trip and just need an overnight bag. This is a great gift for a friend, relative, or even yourself. Why not treat yourself so you can feel like a Housewife? 

If you love the look and prefer a smaller size, opt for the medium or the mini

$220
Jumbo
$150
Medium
$135
Mini
Lily and Bean Personalised Luggage Personalised Luggage

If you adore personalized bags, you don't need to stop with the totes. Lily and Bean has so many options to create customized suitcases.

$163-$170
Lily and Bean

Lily and Bean Set of 3 Classic Soft Fawn- Cabin, Jumbo & Mini

You can even bundle the weekend bag, mini tote, and suitcase as a matching set. There are plenty of colors and designs to choose from.

$445
Lily and Bean

For more RHOBH-inspired shopping, here's more info on the bag Kathy Hilton was looking for.

