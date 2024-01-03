Rachel Lindsay's Pal Justin Sylvester Says She's in "Survival Mode" Amid Bryan Abasolo Divorce

Rachel Lindsay is taking some time to heal.
One day after the former Bachelorette's estranged husband, Bryan Abasolo, filed for divorce after four years of marriage, her friend Justin Sylvester shared insight into how she's doing, noting the attorney is still taking things "day by day."
"I talked to her this morning," the E! News host told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush on the Jan. 3 episode of Today. "She's just trying to pick up the pieces. She's in survival mode. And the weird thing is she's super private about her personal life, and it was weird and kind of telling, he put out a solo statement."
Justin assured that Rachel—who removed "Abasolo" from her name on Instagram amid the breakup—will make a statement of her own in time.
"If everybody just gives her her privacy right now," he continued. "I know that when she's ready to talk, she will have a lot to say."
On the same day he filed for divorce, Bryan broke his silence on the split in a statement to his Instagram Stories, explaining that the former couple had made "the difficult decision to part ways and start anew."
"Many of you know me as a chiropractor, and also a husband, my proudest role so far," he continued in the Jan. 2 post. "Sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go."
In Bryan's divorce documents obtained by E! News, the chiropractor listed New Year's Eve as the pair's date of separation, and also requested spousal support. The reason for the split was cited as "irreconcilable differences."
The separation news comes just months after Rachel told E! News that they were trying to expand their family. "It's something we want," the attorney said on Nov. 9. "It's been harder than I thought it would be. We're trying."
