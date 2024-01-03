Rachel Lindsay's Pal Justin Sylvester Says She's in "Survival Mode" Amid Bryan Abasolo Divorce

Watch : Rachel Lindsay's Husband Speaks Out After Filing For Divorce

Rachel Lindsay is taking some time to heal.

One day after the former Bachelorette's estranged husband, Bryan Abasolo, filed for divorce after four years of marriage, her friend Justin Sylvester shared insight into how she's doing, noting the attorney is still taking things "day by day."

"I talked to her this morning," the E! News host told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush on the Jan. 3 episode of Today. "She's just trying to pick up the pieces. She's in survival mode. And the weird thing is she's super private about her personal life, and it was weird and kind of telling, he put out a solo statement."

Justin assured that Rachel—who removed "Abasolo" from her name on Instagram amid the breakup—will make a statement of her own in time.

"If everybody just gives her her privacy right now," he continued. "I know that when she's ready to talk, she will have a lot to say."