The Bachelorette's Bryan Abasolo Files for Divorce From Rachel Lindsay After 4 Years of Marriage

Bachelor Nation is starting the year off with a bombshell breakup.

The Bachelorette's Bryan Abasolo and Rachel Lindsay have called it quits after four years of marriage. According to court documents obtained by E! News, the chiropractor filed for divorce from the lawyer on Jan. 2, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

Bryan, who tied the knot with Rachel in Aug. 2019 after meeting and getting engaged on her season of The Bachelorette in 2017, listed New Year's Eve as the date of their separation and asked to be awarded spousal support.

He also confirmed the breakup in a post on Instagram.

"If you've been following me for a while, you know I don't like to put my personal affairs on social media and like to keep a safe space for our family," he wrote in a Jan. 2 message. "Many of you know me as a chiropractor, and also as a husband, my proudest role so far."

However, as Bryan noted, he and Rachel made the "difficult decision" to "part ways and start anew."

"My parents have been married forever and I'm a family man," he continued, "but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go."

E! News has reached out to Rachel for comment and has not yet heard back.