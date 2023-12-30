Zac Brown and Kelly Yazdi Announce Breakup 4 Months After Marriage

Watch : Zac Brown Band Cancels Concert After Crew Denied Entry into Canada

It's over between Zac Brown and his new wife Kelly Yazdi.

The two have split and are set to legally end their marriage, four months after tying the knot.

"We are in the process of divorce," the former couple said in a joint statement to Billboard Dec. 29. "Our mutual respect for one another remains. We wish each other the best and will always appreciate our time together. As we navigate this personal matter, we simply request privacy during this time."

According to TMZ, the first to report the breakup, the Zac Brown Band frontman, 45, married Yazdi, 32, in Georgia in August. The musician and model had gotten engaged in 2022.

Before announcing their plans to divorce, Yazdi sparked breakup rumors when she left Instagram and then reactivated her account using her maiden name while also removing all traces of her husband from her page, TMZ reported. She and Brown do not follow each other on social media.