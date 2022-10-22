Zac Brown Band Cancel Concert in Canada After Crew Members Allegedly Denied Entry at Border

Watch : CMT Music Awards 2022 Fashion Round-Up: Carrie Underwood & More

Zac Brown Band has canceled a concert in Canada, saying some of their crew members were not allowed to enter the country.

The country music group was scheduled to perform at Rogers Arena in Vancouver Oct. 21. Hours before the show, frontman Zac Brown announced on the band's Instagram Stories that they were "sorry to announce that we won't be able to perform." in the city that night and apologized to their "incredible" Canadian fans.

"Some of our crew members had charges on their records from over a decade ago that have been removed," the message said. "Our team has regularly performed in Canada for 10 years, including two performances this year alone."

Zac, whose band performed two shows in Toronto in June, continued, "Each time we've come to Canada, we have been at the mercy of a single border agent who decides who is allowed in to work, and unfortunately, not everyone was able to make it in the country last night."