Inside Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen's Game-Changing Love Story

Watch : Larsa Pippen Reveals If She'd Ever Get Married Again

Marcus Jordan did not worry about the shot clock when it came to courting Larsa Pippen.

While the owner of the Trophy Room boutique in Orlando and the Real Housewives of Miami star have been in a relationship for more than a year, going Instagram-official in January, they met back in 2019—so before the pandemic put a damper on everyone's social scene—at a party hosted by Nike's Jordan Brand.

Marcus was liaising with VIPs who were hoping to get into the "top secret section" to mingle in the vicinity of his father, Michael Jordan, and someone from Larsa's group of friends texted him for an entrée.

"I just felt like, even at that point—we hadn't really hung out yet and we were just meeting—I found myself staring at you across the room," Marcus reminisced on the June 12 debut episode of the couple's podcast, Separation Anxiety, "wanting to talk to you and get to know you more, but I feel like we didn't have that opportunity. We just kind of said 'hi' and 'bye' and kept it moving."

But numbers were exchanged, and they stayed in touch through text and Instagram. "Plus we've got a lot of mutual friends," added Marcus, who's celebrating his 33rd birthday Dec. 24. "So every time I'd be in Miami, I'd say, 'Hey, I'm in town, what're you up to, where you at tonight?' And I feel like it just gradually happened over time."

One could almost say Marcus had been busy growing into the role of Mr. Right.