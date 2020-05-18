Who knew Michael Jordan would emerge as the breakout reality star of 2020?

ESPN and Netflix's docuseries The Last Dance came to an end on Sunday night, with Jason Herir's 10-part series documenting Michael Jordan's final season with the Chicago Bulls in 1997-98 and shining a light on his career, life and legacy, featuring interviews with Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Phil Jackson and more.

For five weeks, Twitter was entranced by the legendary star's skills—both on the court and in front of the camera, with MJ delivering memorable .GIFs and one-liners in each episode. Just hand the man an iPad and magic happens.

In fact, his penchant for pettiness and tendency to troll both his competitors and teammates reminded us of the ladies of Bravo, with Jordan displaying some major RHE (Real Housewife Energy).

Whether he was calling for a "break" during his interview like a fed-up NeNe Leakes closing her laptop during a Zoom reunion or holding a grudge against someone for simply not saying hi to him at a restaurant, Jordan proved that Andy Cohen should maybe consider a Real Houseplayers of the NBA, with the icon already earning his basketball thanks to The Last Dance.