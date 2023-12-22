Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent’s Holiday Gift Ideas Include Outfits You’ll Wear on Repeat in 2024

We interviewed Lala Kent because we think you'll like her picks. Lala is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Don't get it twisted, Lala Kent loves a good deal just like the rest of us. The Vanderpump Rules star shares, "People think I'm bougie, but, I'm not. No, no, no. I ball on a budget." When it comes to her style, it's all about versatility. She explains, "I want to buy things that I can wear a million different ways. I want to be chic without breaking the bank and I feel like I've conquered that." She certainly has.

Lala elaborates, "I am the mom who works and tries to balance things. I know I'm not alone in this, so I try to pick things that I know other women would appreciate. I want to look chic, yet feel comfortable." Throw the fashion rules out the window and take a cue from Lala who says, "I'm all for outfit repeating, I don't even care. I just tweak here and there and it works. If it looks good, I'm going to keep wearing it."

If you're looking for outfits you'll wear on repeat and game-changing beauty hacks, Lala's gift guide has everything you need for a chic 2024.

