Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent’s Holiday Gift Ideas Include Outfits You’ll Wear on Repeat in 2024

We interviewed Lala Kent because we think you'll like her picks. Lala is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Don't get it twisted, Lala Kent loves a good deal just like the rest of us. The Vanderpump Rules star shares, "People think I'm bougie, but, I'm not. No, no, no. I ball on a budget." When it comes to her style, it's all about versatility. She explains, "I want to buy things that I can wear a million different ways. I want to be chic without breaking the bank and I feel like I've conquered that." She certainly has.
Lala elaborates, "I am the mom who works and tries to balance things. I know I'm not alone in this, so I try to pick things that I know other women would appreciate. I want to look chic, yet feel comfortable." Throw the fashion rules out the window and take a cue from Lala who says, "I'm all for outfit repeating, I don't even care. I just tweak here and there and it works. If it looks good, I'm going to keep wearing it."
If you're looking for outfits you'll wear on repeat and game-changing beauty hacks, Lala's gift guide has everything you need for a chic 2024.
For more shopping insights from Lala, check out her recent Amazon Live broadcast.
Lala Kent's Holiday Gift Ideas
The Drop Women's Preston Belt Bag
"This is one of my favorite picks because I'm into things that make my life easy. I wear it as a crossbody and I keep most of my daughter Ocean's stuff in there along with my wallet and chapstick. This bag just makes life much more simple since it's just so chaotic with a toddler."
Lala's pick comes in 6 colors and it has 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It has also been recommended by Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy, The Bachelor's Ashley Iaconetti, and Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams.
Efan Womens Oversized Sweatshirt
"This is truly one of my favorite picks among the people that viewed my Amazon Live. This is something you can throw on to go grab a coffee. I would throw this oversized blazer over this with some chic hoop earrings."
This sweatshirt comes in 26 colors and it has 2,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Yovela Womens High Waisted Baggy Sweatpants
When you want to elevate the look of your joggers, Lala advises, "You could wear pumps with it."
These pants have 2,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews and they come in 26 colors.
Ailoqing Womens Faux Leather Puffer Vest
You know I'm drawn to neutral colors, but my people have helped break me out of my shell with fashion. I tried this green puffer vest and it's one of my most favorite things I've gotten from Amazon. You could wear it with a cute, little t-shirt. Or it works for a California winter with a sweater. I love pieces that I can wear in many different ways and I need them to last forever. This is something I can make look different every time I wear it."
Lala's new fave comes in 9 colorways.
Sojos Retro Square Cateye Polarized Sunglasses
Lala is a fan of these retro-style sunglasses, which come in 14 colors and have 1,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mosanana Trendy Rectangle Sunglasses
Here's another Lala-approved pair. These sunglasses have an ultra-flattering rectangle shape and come in 10 colorways.
Gacimy Gold Hoop Earrings
"I think hoops are definitely a staple. I think you need them in all different sizes. To me, the thickness does matter. You should see my hoops drawer. I have a section designated for hoops to wear to the beach and others that are specifically for going out. You need a pair of thick hoops and the thinner ones."
The Gacimy Gold Hoop Earrings come in gold and silver. Lala's pick has 9,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Doubnine Tube Hoop Earrings
Lala's recommendation comes in gold and silver. These hoops are a top-seller with 3,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tankaneo Womens Button Down Cropped Shirt
"The white button-down crop top looks great with hoops. I'm obsessed with this and a pair of jeans. You can go comfy or super elevated very easily."
Lala's suggestion comes in 24 colorways with sizes ranging from small to XXL.
Chesky Gold Layered Necklaces
"I always look at things on Instagram and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, that layering of the necklace is so good.' I'm just not that talented, but I am so about layered necklaces. I love that you can wear them separately and layer them with other things. They don't get tangled up. You won't have that problem with these."
There are 15 styles to choose from.
Pavoi 14K Gold Plated Rings
"Going back to things that you can wear many different ways, this ring works with hoop earrings."
This ring comes in gold, silver, and rose gold. It has 2,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Conran Kremix Gold Bracelet Set
Lala recommends this 5-piece bracelet set, which is available in silver too. This bundle has 2,600+ 5-star reviews.
Celor Under Eye Patches
"I like to put eye patches in the fridge. They make me look so revived, bright-eyed, and bushy tailed in the morning. I also wear them at night. I love the fact that I can use these in the morning and at night. I'll put these on with the little Mighty Patches and turn on my show."
These eye patches have 10,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch
"I'm really particular about my pimple patches because there are so many out there, but not all of them work. These are the ones that actually cure my blemish. So, I have them in back stock. I have like a full drawer in Palm Springs. I've got full drawers in LA. I live and die by them because I love to keep my face super moisturized and it can get oily, so sometimes I break out. You know what, better a pimple than a wrinkle. That's why I have the patches."
These pimple patches have 101,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. They've also been recommended by Vanessa Hudgens, TikTok sensation Alix Earle, The Bachelor alum Catherine Giudici Lowe, The Bachelorette's Charity Lawson, and Bling Empire star Kelly Mi Li.
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
"I use the Brazilian Bum Bum Cream during the day, but also I use it at night because there's nothing better."
Lala's go-to has 34,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. it's a celeb favorite, which has also been recommended by Olivia Culpo, Selena Gomez, Kyle Richards, Madison LeCroy, Bethenny Frankel, and Mayan Lopez.
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
"Oh my gosh, the hype is real and I cosign on it. I will go to the desert where it's so dry, and I'll put that snail mucin on and mix it with whatever moisturizer I'm using. And I kid you not, I wake up and my skin is like butter."
It has 49,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Eohak Lamb-Wool Baseball Cap
"I'm obsessed with this baseball cap. I remember having a conversation with Erika Jayne about how when I'm not working, my hair is either slicked back with a mask on in a hat. I was so happy when I came across this. It's an elevated basic. I love the cream. I didn't have a cream hat. It was a risk and I fell in love with it. I rock it more than I probably should. I do a fully monochromatic look, like Stassi Schroeder."
"If you have baseball hats and you have makeup on, fold a little bit of tissue and put it in the brim of the hat so that your hat doesn't get dirty."
There are 8 colorways to choose from.
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
When Lala isn't rocking her baseball cap, she relies on the Color Wow Dream Coat Spray to give her hair some gorgeous shine. This popular product has 48,200+ 5-star reviews. It's an E! Shopping Editor favorite, which has also been recommended by The Bachelorette alum Tayshia Adams and Summer House star Paige DeSorbo.
