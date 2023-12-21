You’ll Be Charmed by Olivia Flowers’ Holiday Gift Guide Picks, Which Include a $6 Must-Have

We interviewed Olivia Flowers because we think you'll like her picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Southern Charm fans adore Olivia Flowers for her vulnerability, composure amidst the drama, and fashion, of course. Whether she's dressing up, going casual, or participating in a themed cast event, the Bravo star is consistently on point with her style and glam.
Olivia is a proud outfit repeater, rocking activewear from lululemon and Devon Windsor on the show. Fans also loved the red, plaid onesie she wore during a Season 9 cast trip. If you want to look camera-ready without trying too hard, Olivia recommends this tinted moisturizer that she uses for filming. If you want to do some Olivia-inspired shopping, you'll love her holiday gift guide with stocking stuffers, TikTok finds, and self-care essentials.
Olivia Flowers' TikTok-Inspired Gift Ideas
Bagail 8 Set Packing Cubes
"I saw a TikToker pack her suitcase with these organizing cubes and they've been a GAME CHANGER. Keeps you organized on the go and this is a more efficient way to pack."
This set comes with a underwear bag, sock bag, cosmetic bag, shoe bag, medium packing cube, large packing cube, xl packing cube, and drawstring bag. It has 21,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews and there are 14 colorways. These have also been recommended by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG Kyle Richards, The Bachelorette star Charity Lawson, and TikTok queen Alix Earle.
Olivia Flowers' Last-Minute Gift Ideas With Fast Shipping
"I love giving lip balms and gloss by Buxom or Burt's Bees."
Burt's Bees Lip Balm Stocking Stuffers
Burt's Bees Lip Balm is an iconic product. This stocking stuffer set has two lip balms formulated with Vitamin E and peppermint. The set has 8,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Burt's Bees Lip Balm is a popular pick with celeb recommendations from Olivia Rodrigo, Emmy Rossum, Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss, and Madison Prewett.
Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Polish
This plumping lip gloss is formulated with moisturizing ingredients, Vitamin E and peptides. There are 26 shades to choose from.
Olivia's pick has 3,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews, 4,400+ 5-star Ulta reviews, and 483K+ Sephora Loves. The Southern Charm star's recommendation is a celeb favorite, previously recommended by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, Remi Bader, and Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson.
Olivia Flowers' Beauty Gift Ideas
Jane Iredale Dream Tint Lightweight Tinted Moisturizer With SPF 15
E!: If you only have 15 minutes to get ready to film a scene on Southern Charm, what products are you using?
OF: Tinted moisturizer by Jane Iredale! This a perfect go to when I'm in a pinch for time. It's easy to blend out and goes on lightly without running the risk of looking too "done up."
Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels
"My eyes don't lie, when I'm tired or if I have a food allergy reaction, my eyes are the first to puff up. So, the Skyn Iceland eye patches are my go to in the mornings."
Olivia's recommendation has 2,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown recommended these also. Danny Pellegrino uses these too.
Tata Harper Water-Lock Refillable Moisturizer with Skin-Smoothing Peptides & Hyaluronic Acid
"I have incredibly sensitive skin so I really lean on my skincare to get me through a busy season. Hydration is key! Tata Harper moisturizer is such a clean line, I can't say enough good things about it. My face does not react well with skincare that douses their product in perfume and chemicals."
Olivia's pick has 16.4K+ Sephora Loves.
Olivia Flowers' Stocking Stuffer Ideas
"Travel size toiletry set and makeup bag. Because let's be honest, hotel shampoo is not it."
Oribe Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo and Conditioner Travel Bundle
Get glossy, healthy-looking hair with the Oribe Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo and Conditioner. This travel-size set is a great introduction to the brand and it's a great size for your gym bag too.
Bagsmart Toiletry Bag
This top-selling toiletry bag has a hanging hook and it's made from water-resistant material. There are lots of compartments to help you stay organized and lots of room for full-size products. It comes in 2 colors and there are 12 colorways to choose from. Customers love this bag so much and it has 43,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Olivia Flowers' Christmas Pajamas
Venus Henley PJ Onesie
"I love Christmas pajama sets. Those are necessary for some solid Christmas Eve content!"
Southern Charm fans will recognize this onesie from Season 9 Episode 9 when the cast stayed at Shep Rose's family home in North Carolina. It's available in sizes ranging from XS to 3X.
Olivia Flowers' Activewear Gifts
Devon Windsor Elle Sweatshirt
"My Devon Windsor zip-up jacket was my favorite activewear piece. It just pulls the whole look together while still keeping it sporty. I outfit repeat this look several times this season."
Olivia's Devon Windsor zip-up from this season of Southern Charm is sold out, but this piece is a similar style from the brand.
lululemon Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie
Olivia also recommended the lululemon Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie, which comes in 14 colorways. The hoodie has an oversized fit and it's made from a breathable, comfortable fabric.
If you want to do more Southern Charm-influenced shopping, you'll love these affordable Amazon picks from Madison LeCroy.