You’ll Be Charmed by Olivia Flowers’ Holiday Gift Guide Picks, Which Include a $6 Must-Have

We interviewed Olivia Flowers because we think you'll like her picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Southern Charm fans adore Olivia Flowers for her vulnerability, composure amidst the drama, and fashion, of course. Whether she's dressing up, going casual, or participating in a themed cast event, the Bravo star is consistently on point with her style and glam.

Olivia is a proud outfit repeater, rocking activewear from lululemon and Devon Windsor on the show. Fans also loved the red, plaid onesie she wore during a Season 9 cast trip. If you want to look camera-ready without trying too hard, Olivia recommends this tinted moisturizer that she uses for filming. If you want to do some Olivia-inspired shopping, you'll love her holiday gift guide with stocking stuffers, TikTok finds, and self-care essentials.