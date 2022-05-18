Emmy Rossum Shares the Only Time She Skipped Her 28-Step Beauty Routine

We included these products chosen by Emmy Rossum because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you have trouble sticking to a routine with your beauty products, let Emmy Rossum be your inspiration. She has been very consistent with her regimen for years. In her Vogue tutorial, the Shameless alum divulged, "I would say that I wash my face and do a nighttime routine every single night. There's probably only one night in my entire life when I didn't do it and I think it was the night I went into labor." That is understandable, for sure.

The Angelyne star shared her hair, skin, and makeup routine that has 28 steps and products she's been loyal to for 15-20 years. She also talked about her journey to embracing her hair's natural texture, explaining, "What I love about curly hair is that I think it projects a confidence. For so many years, I straightened my hair. I keratined my hair. I would flat iron and blow dry and kind of try to contort this into a different ideal of beauty. Finally, embracing my natural hair is something that makes me feel so unique."

If you're looking for some motivation, check out Emmy's go-to hair, skincare, and makeup products.